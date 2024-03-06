Thai PM's remarks on Taylor Swift deal not to 'express jealousy' towards S'pore, but to 'admire & compliment'

The Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin's remarks on Singapore's deal with American pop star Taylor Swift was "not to criticise or express jealousy", but to "admire and compliment" Singapore.

Thai PM admired Singapore

A Thai government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke clarified Srettha's earlier comments on Singapore's deal with Taylor Swift in a Facebook post on Mar. 5, 2024.

Chai claimed that there was nothing in Srettha's claims that conveyed criticism or jealousy, and that it should not be interpreted and distorted.

He added that he was there when Srettha made the claims and said he can confirm that the Thai leader did so out of admiration for Singapore, and for other countries to emulate Singapore's strategy to promote tourism.

Chai also noted that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a Singapore minister have recently spoken about Singapore's deal with Swift, and more details about the deal have since been released.

He did not mention who the minister was, but was likely referring to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who had made several statements on the topic in recent days.

Chai said the Singapore government's statements were consistent with Srettha's remarks — that it is a "normal business practice" — and that there is "no reason why Singapore should be ashamed of its actions".

"As Singapore has explained further, it was not just about the financial incentives, but the country also has other factors that made [Swift's] team agree with the deal," CNA quoted Chai saying.

Chai claimed that some bad actors were trying to jeopardise Srettha's image by distorting words.

He appealed for to them stop as it could stir up bad blood between countries.

All the hullabaloo

Srettha claimed on Feb. 16 that global concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) told him that the Singapore government had offered Swift up to S$4 million (US$3 million) in subsidies for each of her six concerts in Singapore, in exchange for her to not perform elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

A Filipino lawmaker Joey Salceda referred to Srettha's claims and criticised Singapore on Feb. 28, claiming that Singapore has "hurt" the Philippines, and that is not "what good neighbours do".

Amid the discussion of Singapore's deal with Swift, the Singapore Tourism Board and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in a joint statement on Feb. 20 that they worked with the producer of Swift’s concert, AEG Presents, for Swift to perform in Singapore and that her shows are supported through a grant.

On Feb. 28, Tong revealed to Mothership that the actual size of the grant is "not what is being speculated online".

CNA reported that it understood the figure is closer to between US$2 million to US$3 million, or S$2.6 million to S$4 million, in total for all six of Swift's shows in Singapore.

Tong repeated that the actual size of the grant is "not anywhere as high as speculated" when he addressed the topic in Parliament on Mar. 4, and added that Singapore's location and quality infrastructure helps to attract marquee events like Swift to Singapore.

He said: "And we will need to continue investing in our infrastructure and our software to continue attracting marquee entertainment, and lifestyle, and sporting events into Singapore."

Tong also revealed that a confidentiality clause was include in Swift's contract with Singapore, and that the Singapore government is considering taking action against individuals who leaked what was supposed to be confidential details in Singapore's Swift deal.

