Back

Those who leaked confidential info about S’pore’s Taylor Swift deal could be dealt with: Edwin Tong

Look what you made the Singapore government do.

Fiona Tan | March 04, 2024, 04:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Singapore government is considering taking action against individuals who leaked what was supposed to be confidential details in Singapore's Taylor Swift deal, Edwin Tong said in Parliament on Mar. 4, 2024.

Tong, the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said this in response to Nominated Member of Parliament Usha Chandradas who brought up the recent discussion about Singapore's supposed exclusivity deal with American pop star Swift.

Tong said government will take "appropriate measures under advisement"

Noting that the discussion about Singapore's deal with Swift has "struck a nerve" with some of Singapore’s neighbours, Chandradas wanted to know if there was a confidentiality clause in Swift's contract with Singapore, and if so, whether the government will take action against those who breached it.

Tong replied that there was a confidentiality clause included in the contract for Swift's shows in Singapore.

It is for this same reason — business confidentiality — that the government cannot reveal the exact figure of the grant given, Tong said in Parliament on Mar. 4.

However, he emphasised once more that the actual size of the grant is "not anywhere as high as speculated", and that the economic benefits to Singapore "are assessed to be significant and outweigh the size of the grant".

CNA reported that it understood the figure is closer to between US$2 million to US$3 million, or S$2.6 million to S$4 million, in total for all six shows.

On whether the government is taking action against those who breached the confidentiality clause in Swift's contract with Singapore, Tong said they will assess the terms of the contract and will take "appropriate measures under advisement".

What others have said about Singapore's Swift deal

Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin claimed on Feb. 16 that the Singapore government had offered Swift up to S$4 million (US$3 million) in subsidies for each of her six concerts in Singapore, if she agreed not to perform elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

Srettha said he heard this from the global concert promoter Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG) on Feb. 12.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) cleared the air in a joint statement on Feb. 20 and said Swift’s shows in Singapore are supported through a grant, but did not mention its amount.

Referring to Srettha's claim about Singapore's supposed deal with Swift, Joey Salceda, a Filipino lawmaker, criticised Singapore on Feb. 28, claiming that in doing so Singapore had "hurt" the Philippines and that is not "what good neighbours do", among others.

Tong revealed to Mothership on Feb. 28 that the actual size of the grant is "not what is being speculated online".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mothership (@mothershipsg)

Related stories

Top image from @tunku_idris/Instagram and by Lee Wei Lin

More than 10,000 people sing along with Taylor Swift outside National Stadium

Cat 100 seating.

March 04, 2024, 05:50 PM

Taylor Swift's mum attended S'pore American School as a child

And you're the prettiest lady in the whole wide world.

March 04, 2024, 05:42 PM

McDonald's launches new Sweet Paprika Chicken Burger, Sweet Paprika Chicken McCrispy returns for limited time

Cue McDonald's jingle.

March 04, 2024, 05:35 PM

720,000 S'poreans affected by CPF Special Account closure might've 'some loss' in liquidity but can opt for other investment options

Tan also said that people affected by the closure of the SA is less than 99 per cent of Singaporeans aged 55 and above.

March 04, 2024, 05:31 PM

S'pore to raise retirement age to 64 in 2026

Re-employment age will be raised to 69 in the same year.

March 04, 2024, 05:02 PM

S'pore man claimed right arm sore from injection, didn't use hand to molest girl, 16, doc said left arm jabbed

He was sentenced to six months' jail.

March 04, 2024, 04:31 PM

Teachers subjected to abuse after MOE lessons on Israel-Hamas misrepresented online: Chan Chun Sing

He also said external parties with an 'agenda' want Singaporeans to adopt their positions.

March 04, 2024, 03:53 PM

New Cat 12 ticket category added to Taylor Swift S'pore concerts

More chances for fans to watch her.

March 04, 2024, 03:44 PM

S'pore teen, 19, charged towards CNB officer with knife during bedroom drug raid in Clementi

He was one of 119 people arrested for suspected drug offences from Feb. 19 to Feb. 29, 2024.

March 04, 2024, 03:10 PM

Blackpink's Lisa & Taylor Swift meet after day 2 concert in S'pore

Cute.

March 04, 2024, 02:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.