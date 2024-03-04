New Cat 12 ticket category added to Taylor Swift S'pore concerts

Taylor Swift will be playing her third out of six shows in Singapore today (Mar. 4).
To accommodate the huge number of Swifties in Singapore, a new category of tickets — Category 12 (Restricted View), has been added to the seating map.
Here's what the original plan, as per June 2023, looked like:
There were 15 different categories back then — six tiers of VIP, and nine regular categories.
As of today though, here's what the seating plan looks like:
In case you're not very good at playing spot the difference, we've circled out the changes made to the seating plan since June 2023:
Apart from Categories 10, 11, and 12 being added, there are also additional seating areas in Category 9.
Category 10 and 12 tickets cost S$348 each, while Category 11 tickets are S$328 each, excluding booking fees.
There is understandably quite a bit of interest in the tickets:
That being said, not everyone will be able to buy them — even after getting past the queue, one must hold a valid access code to purchase the tickets.
Access codes are only available to those who pre-registered for the fan sale in June 2023.
