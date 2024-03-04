Back

New Cat 12 ticket category added to Taylor Swift S'pore concerts

More chances for fans to watch her.

Lee Wei Lin | March 04, 2024, 03:44 PM

Taylor Swift will be playing her third out of six shows in Singapore today (Mar. 4).

To accommodate the huge number of Swifties in Singapore, a new category of tickets — Category 12 (Restricted View), has been added to the seating map.

Here's what the original plan, as per June 2023, looked like:

Photo from Ticketmaster

There were 15 different categories back then — six tiers of VIP, and nine regular categories.

As of today though, here's what the seating plan looks like:

Photo from Ticketmaster

In case you're not very good at playing spot the difference, we've circled out the changes made to the seating plan since June 2023:

Photo adapted from Ticketmaster

Apart from Categories 10, 11, and 12 being added, there are also additional seating areas in Category 9.

Category 10 and 12 tickets cost S$348 each, while Category 11 tickets are S$328 each, excluding booking fees.

There is understandably quite a bit of interest in the tickets:

Screenshot from Ticketmaster

That being said, not everyone will be able to buy them — even after getting past the queue, one must hold a valid access code to purchase the tickets.

Access codes are only available to those who pre-registered for the fan sale in June 2023.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & adapted from Ticketmaster

