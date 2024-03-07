Back

Chicken rice shop gives away free food to Taylor Swift fans outside National Stadium

Matthias Ang | March 07, 2024, 10:52 PM

It may have been a rainy Thursday night (Mar. 7) but at least some tummies were kept warm.

Staff from Feng Sheng Chicken Rice and Steamboat were seen giving away packets of chicken rice to fans who had gathered outside the National Stadium during Taylor Swift's concert, amidst the drizzle.

The fans were at "Cat 100", which is located outside the stadium.

Handing out free chicken rice packets with cutlery

The staff were seen handing out packets of chicken rice together with cutlery from a trolley, while constantly announcing that they had free chicken rice on hand.

They were even heard asking the fans if they wanted chilli sauce to go with their food.

Mothership has reached out to Feng Sheng for more information.

