More than 10,000 people sing along with Taylor Swift outside National Stadium

What happens if you do not get tickets to watch Taylor Swift concerts in Singapore?

You hang out outside the National Stadium and sing along till your heart's content.

More than 10,000 people outside stadium

That was what more than 10,000 people did on March 2, the first of Swift's six shows, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Cat 100 seats

Known as "Cat 100" seating as a joke, as the seats inside the Sports Hub go as far back as Cat 12, people who camp outside the venue are still treated to a sonic fest owing to the capable and highly audible sound system.

More than 50,000 people were reportedly in attendance for each concert inside the venue.

As seen in videos circulating online, fans belted to tunes, such as "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" and "Enchanted", the moment the songs came on.

Some attendees in the outdoor areas also brought their pets along.

Limit reached

At about 7pm, the number of people outside the stadium hit the upper limit, which prompted crowd control measures.

Security personnel were seen only allowing those with friends and family inside the stadium to remain in the area.

Second concert

Photos and videos on the concert's second day, on March 3, showed similar scenes of large crowds outside the stadium, despite the intermittent rain.

Check out Cat 500 and Cat 1000 seating:

