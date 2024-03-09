Back

Tanjong Rhu road jammed as huge crowd turns up for last day of Taylor Swift concert

Last chance to hear her music live.

Matthias Ang | March 09, 2024, 10:35 PM

The last day of Taylor Swift's Singapore concerts saw a massive traffic jam along Tanjong Rhu Road as people flocked to hear what they could of Taylor Swift's show at the National Stadium from Tanjong Rhu Promenade.

Source: Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

Known as "Cat 1,000" seats, photos shared by a Mothership reader showed people gathered along the Kallang River, opposite the National Stadium.

Source: Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

Source: Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

The reader said that the jam had formed as a result of cars that were parked along Rhu Cross, including at its roundabout leading to Tanjong Rhu View.

These parked cars made it difficult for buses to turn along the roundabout to reach the next bus stop, she added.

Source: Photo courtesy of Mothership reader

Screenshot via Google Maps

The reader also shared a video of a parking warden on the scene, near Tanjong Rhu Road.

Video via Mothership reader

Catching the last day of Taylor Swift's concert

When Mothership arrived at Tanjong Rhu, some of the people who had gathered along Kallang River were singing, while others were quietly jamming to the music.

Mothership understands that one person said they arrived at about 7pm and they decided to come to Tanjong Rhu as they were unable to secure a ticket.

Another person said they had already gone for Swift's concert but decided to come again to Tanjong Rhu to relive the moment.

Top image courtesy of a Mothership reader.

