Many people flock to Cat 1000 seats at Tanjong Rhu Promenade to hear Taylor Swift

You've heard of Cat 1, Cat 2, and even Cat 100 seats.

But have you heard of Cat 1000?

A TikTok user previously shared a video of her enjoying Taylor Swift's Singapore concert — across the Kallang River, at Tanjong Rhu Promenade.

And it looks like lately, other Singaporeans have picked up on the no-longer-secret spot.

When Mothership visited the area on the evening of Mar. 8, it was decidedly more crowded than it would be on your typical Friday night.

Some people also came equipped with picnic mats and lawn chairs, ready to kick back and jam for the night.

Not a bad set-up, especially for tickets that cost a grand total of S$0.

Top image by Mothership