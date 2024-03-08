Back

Many people flock to Cat 1000 seats at Tanjong Rhu Promenade to hear Taylor Swift

Free concert.

Ilyda Chua | March 08, 2024, 10:36 PM

You've heard of Cat 1, Cat 2, and even Cat 100 seats.

But have you heard of Cat 1000?

A TikTok user previously shared a video of her enjoying Taylor Swift's Singapore concert — across the Kallang River, at Tanjong Rhu Promenade.

@mothershipsg most chill vibes CAT 1000 seats ever #theerastour #taylorswift #singapore @mothership.nova #tiktoksg #sg ♬ original sound - Mothership

And it looks like lately, other Singaporeans have picked up on the no-longer-secret spot.

When Mothership visited the area on the evening of Mar. 8, it was decidedly more crowded than it would be on your typical Friday night.

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Some people also came equipped with picnic mats and lawn chairs, ready to kick back and jam for the night.

Photo by Mothership

Photo by Mothership

Not a bad set-up, especially for tickets that cost a grand total of S$0.

Top image by Mothership

