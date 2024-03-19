PAP will not seek to suspend Pritam Singh as MP while court case is ongoing: Grace Fu

The People's Action Party (PAP) has responded to the court case involving Workers' Party (WP) Secretary-General Pritam Singh.

In a statement issued on Mar. 19, 2024, PAP Organising Secretary Grace Fu spoke on behalf of the party, acknowledging that the Public Prosecutor has brought two charges against the Leader of the Opposition under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act.

Fu also noted that the WP Vice Chair Faisal Manap will not be charged for refusing to answer relevant questions put forth by the Committee of Privileges (COP).

Singh was charged in court earlier that morning. He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

"We will not comment on the merits of the case as it is now before the Courts," Fu stated.

PAP will not be seeking Singh's suspension

Fu did however address questions about Singh's current status as a Member of Parliament (MP), considering that he has now been formally charged.

"The PAP MPs will not be seeking Mr Singh’s suspension as an MP while legal proceedings are pending," said Fu, adding:

"This is in line with Parliament’s resolution to defer any sanctions in respect of Mr Singh’s, Ms Sylvia Lim’s, and Mr Faisal’s respective roles in the matter of former MP Raeesah Khan’s untruth, until after the conclusion of the investigations and criminal proceedings (if any) against Mr Singh."

Fu further remarked that the PAP's stance on the matter is "consistent" with its position to a motion filed by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) and Secretary-General of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Hazel Poa, in September 2023.

Poa had filed a motion for Parliament to suspend then-transport minister S Iswaran from his MP duties while he was being investigated for corruption.

Parliament should not prejudge outcome of proceedings

"Parliament must deal rigorously with any MP who has committed wrongdoing, but suspending an MP is a serious action that must be done in accordance with due process of the law and natural justice," Fu said.

Fu concluded her statement by saying that Parliament should not prejudge the outcome of the proceedings.

Background on Singh's case

Singh's two charges are related to the Raeesah Khan case between 2021 and 2022 that led to her resignation in November 2021.

The matter was referred to the COP which carried out a series of hearings with Raeesah, members of WP, and others in December 2021.

Singh's charges are for wilfully making false answers to material questions put to him during examination before the COP.

