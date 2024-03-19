Pritam Singh will continue parliamentary & town council duties during court case, reiterates not guilty plea

In a Mar. 19 statement following his charging in court that morning, Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh said he will continue with all his Parliamentary duties and town council responsibilities until the legal proceedings come to a close.

He reiterated that he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Singh, the Leader of the Opposition and a Member of Parliament for Aljunied, said he was "under no illusion" as to the challenges of building a "more balanced and democratic political system in Singapore" since he entered politics, and said that it was his "privilege and honour" to be part of the WP team.

He added that he will "continue to play [his] part in this endeavour" and thanked Singaporeans for supporting the WP.

Background

The Leader of the Opposition was handed two charges on Mar. 19 under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act.

The charges are related to the Raeesah Khan case between 2021 and 2022 that led to her eventual resignation.

Singh's two charges are for wilfully making false answers to material questions put to him during examination by the COP.

He pleaded not guilty and requested a four-week adjournment to engage counsel.

Top image by Mothership