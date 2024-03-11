Back

Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup moving to new location at Maude Road just down the street

It will open in early April 2024.

Khine Zin Htet | March 11, 2024, 04:10 PM

Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig's Organ Soup is moving to a new location at 65 Maude Road in early April 2024, the eatery announced on Facebook.

Their original outlet at 207 Jalan Besar has been closed since Feb. 8, due to a damaged wall in the kitchen.

The business was made to move out.

One minute away from original location

The new store is just less than a minute away from their original location.

An opening date has not been announced, but the eatery said that it will be opened in early April 2024.

"We thank you for your continued support and hope to see you at our new shop," they wrote.

Original unit was found to have cracks and dents

The original eatery was on the first floor of a three-storey shophouse at 207 Jalan Besar.

The owner of the business, Chen Renyao (transliterated from Chinese), was informed by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) that the wall separating his unit and the one next door was at risk of collapsing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, BCA found cracks and dents on the wall of a unit next door.

They said that the damage was found during inspections at units 203, 205 and 207 Jalan Besar and was caused by land subsidence.

The rear section of the eatery was ordered to temporarily close to facilitate repairs, which are to be designed and supervised by the owner’s professional engineer.

Chen said he was first contacted by the property owner’s agent on Jan. 24, and asked to move within two days.

According to Shin Min, he later received a notice from BCA and appealed for an extension.

He was then ordered to vacate the premises by Feb. 6.

Top photo from Facebook

