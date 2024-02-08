Pig's organ soup eatery at Jalan Besar ordered to move out as kitchen wall could collapse

Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup has been closed since Feb. 6, due to a damaged wall in the kitchen.

The eatery is located on the first floor of a two-storey shophouse at 207 Jalan Besar.

The owner of the business, Chen Renyao (transliterated from Chinese), was informed by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) that the wall separating his unit and the one next door is at risk of collapsing.

BCA findings

According to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min), BCA found cracks and dents on the wall of a unit next door.

They said that the damage was found during inspections at units 203, 205 and 207 Jalan Besar and were caused by land subsidence.

Shin Min reported that the damaged wall was not load-bearing, and that the unaffected parts of the building can still be used, according to BCA.

In the closure notice dated Jan. 26, BCA stated that the condition of the area is dangerous, or "likely to be dangerous."

BCA ordered the temporary closure of the eatery to facilitate repairs.

It is not clear how long repair works will take.

Chen said that he was first contacted by the property owner’s agent on Jan. 24, and asked to move within two days.

He later received a notice from BCA and appealed to the authority for an extension.

He was then ordered to vacate the premises by Feb. 6.

Mothership has reached out to BCA for more information.

Closed until further notice

Chen said he is keen to resume business in the same location, but is also looking for a new location.

Given the short notice of the closure, a new location has yet to be found.

In the meantime, he has sent some of his staff members to work in his other coffee shop, while some workers from overseas have been sent back to their home countries temporarily.

He lamented the potential financial losses that are expected to be at least S$50,000, as a new location will still need to be renovated.

However, he added that he does not intend to terminate any staff.

Top photo from Google Maps