Philippines Airlines hands out friendship bracelets to Swifties flying into S'pore for concerts

We're all here for one thing.

Tan Min-Wei | March 02, 2024, 04:14 PM

Singapore might be Taylor Swift's only stop in Southeast Asia, but this hasn't prevented the one regional airline from getting in on the action.

Swift flight

With many Swifties flying into Singapore from the Philippines in order to catch one of her six concerts, Philippines Airlines (PAL) decided to commemorate their passengers trip by handing out friendship bracelets.

Friendship bracelets have become the dominant theme of the Eras Tour, with fans excitedly crafting their own in order to exchange them with other fans, revitalising local craft shops.

Passengers flying to Singapore from the Philippines on PAL on Mar. 1 were given complementary friendship bracelets.

A post on the airline's Instagram shows a hand with six friendship bracelets on it saying "Fly PAL", or with the titles of Taylor Swift's albums and songs such as "1989" and "Lover".

A vibe

One TikTok video shot on board the PAL flight showed flight attendants moving down the aisles with a food service tray handing out the bracelets with user Pat_UGC saying that it made the flight "extra memorable".

@pat_ugc This was super cute 🥹 They were even playing Taylor Swift songs while they were distributing the bracelets 🥰 #erastoursg #erastour #flyPAL ♬ blank space SINGAPORE - Gerald

Pat_UGC also described seeing all the swifties on the flight as a "vibe".

Many Filipinos are in town to catch Swift's concerts, with some already having visited Singapore previously in order to secure tickets.

