Back

'Worth it': Swifties from the Philippines in S'pore for holiday, spend 24 hours queuing at SingPost HQ

A memorable holiday.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 07, 2023, 05:04 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

It's been a rollercoaster week for Taylor Swift's fans, also known as Swifties.

After long hours of queuing at various SingPost outlets and heart-racing moments at the counter when some faced technical issues, a number of Swifties got their tickets to see their idol in-person next March.

Emotional rollercoaster for some Swifties

One of them was 19-year-old Allison, who had queued for 36 hours as the first in line at SingPost HQ at Paya Lebar.

But a friend whom she had not spoken to for "a very long time" actually responded to her Instagram Story and came down to queue with her right after her Biology examination which ended at 11am.

"I feel so blessed after the setback I have from the presale," Allison told Mothership, adding that her pre-sale queue number was around 22,000, but she wasn't able to buy the tickets online due to login issues at Ticket Master website.

Together, they successfully got the tickets before 1pm, and the Swifties who were still in the queue cheered for them, Allison said.

Photo of Allison and her precious ticket by Lee Weilin.

Lucky Swifties from overseas

Some Swifties in the queue came from countries elsewhere in the region.

Winnie and Wilson, both 24 and from the Philippines, were actually in Singapore for a holiday.

They received an access code while queuing at the Universal Studio Singapore.

They ended up spending 24 hours of their holiday here queuing up for Taylor Swift tickets.

The pair took around 20 minutes at the SingPost counter to secure some Category 1 tickets.

They said that they understand that the staff members were trying their best, and were appreciative that the security guard at SingPost was "looking out" for the fans throughout the night.

When asked if it's worth doing so, Winnie and Wilson both gave a firm "Yes" without hesitation.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Winnie added.

The pair will spend the rest of today resting before continue touring around Singapore tomorrow.

Top photos by Lee Weilin

As rival supermarket chains Sheng Siong & FairPrice jostle, S'pore customers are the clear winners

When elephants fight...

July 08, 2023, 09:30 AM

How 'local leader' FairPrice defended S'pore home turf & saw 'global giant' Carrefour exit in 15 years

Carrefour had ambitious plans when it entered Singapore in 1997.

July 08, 2023, 08:45 AM

Court of Appeal clears Pritam Singh, but finds Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang liable for negligence in AHTC payments process

The quantum of damages, if any, will be determined later.

July 07, 2023, 09:56 PM

WP files motion to evaluate S'pore sports, suggests to review Sports Hub & rebuild FAS

Parliament voted for the motion after PAP suggested amendments to the motion. WP voted against the amended motion.

July 07, 2023, 09:21 PM

Taylor Swift fans unable to buy concert tickets after they 'exceeded promo code limit’

Headache.

July 07, 2023, 07:19 PM

Focus on realising athletes' full potential instead of fixating on winning: PAP's Eric Chua

"Let us not forget that it is not all about medals."

July 07, 2023, 06:37 PM

Durian vendor, 35, subdues thief, 46, who snatched S$600 from elderly woman in Tampines

The stolen cash was also recovered successfully.

July 07, 2023, 06:35 PM

1,400 S'poreans & PRs employed by family offices, two-thirds earning over S$5,000 a month: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Family offices contribute directly to job creation, said the Senior Minister.

July 07, 2023, 05:18 PM

Katong Square ramen stall has mini ramen sets from S$16.90++, offers 100% cashback from Jul. 7-9

So you don't need to choose what to eat.

July 07, 2023, 03:14 PM

PSP takes down 'sia suay' video & post, apologises on Facebook for misleading impression of Parliament

The video's caption had previously made reference to "sia suay".

July 07, 2023, 02:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.