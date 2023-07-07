'Worth it': Swifties from the Philippines in S'pore for holiday, spend 24 hours queuing at SingPost HQ

It's been a rollercoaster week for Taylor Swift's fans, also known as Swifties.

After long hours of queuing at various SingPost outlets and heart-racing moments at the counter when some faced technical issues, a number of Swifties got their tickets to see their idol in-person next March.

Emotional rollercoaster for some Swifties

One of them was 19-year-old Allison, who had queued for 36 hours as the first in line at SingPost HQ at Paya Lebar.

But a friend whom she had not spoken to for "a very long time" actually responded to her Instagram Story and came down to queue with her right after her Biology examination which ended at 11am.

"I feel so blessed after the setback I have from the presale," Allison told Mothership, adding that her pre-sale queue number was around 22,000, but she wasn't able to buy the tickets online due to login issues at Ticket Master website.

Together, they successfully got the tickets before 1pm, and the Swifties who were still in the queue cheered for them, Allison said.

Lucky Swifties from overseas

Some Swifties in the queue came from countries elsewhere in the region.

Winnie and Wilson, both 24 and from the Philippines, were actually in Singapore for a holiday.

They received an access code while queuing at the Universal Studio Singapore.

They ended up spending 24 hours of their holiday here queuing up for Taylor Swift tickets.

The pair took around 20 minutes at the SingPost counter to secure some Category 1 tickets.

They said that they understand that the staff members were trying their best, and were appreciative that the security guard at SingPost was "looking out" for the fans throughout the night.

When asked if it's worth doing so, Winnie and Wilson both gave a firm "Yes" without hesitation.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Winnie added.

The pair will spend the rest of today resting before continue touring around Singapore tomorrow.

Top photos by Lee Weilin