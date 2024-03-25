Back

M'sia woman denied entry to Johor hospital by security guard for wearing shorts

Sultanah Aminah Hospital and the guard involved have since apologised.

Seri Mazliana | March 25, 2024, 12:10 PM

A woman in Malaysia was supposedly stopped by a security guard from entering the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru for wearing shorts that ended slightly above her knees.

Carol Yong, who shared her experience on X (formerly Twitter) on Mar. 20, claimed that she was denied entry even after she clarified that the hospital doctors had urgently requested her presence.

She tagged the Malaysian health authorities and the Johor prince in her post, which later went viral.

What happened

According to Yong, the security guard yelled at her, saying: "This is a government hospital, you know!"

She then told him that the doctors were urgently looking for her.

However, the guard still purportedly refused to let her enter until the nurses gave her a pair of "patient pants" to wear.

Yong added that he also shouted racist remarks.

Yong also said that he could have just allowed her to enter as an exception and warned her nicely to wear long pants in the future.

She also claimed that he kept "checking" on her and told her to immediately leave as soon as her "medical discussion" was over.

"I don't know if he is a security guard for the hospital or a prison," she added.

Hospital apologises

The hospital and the security guard involved have since apologised to Yong.

She updated on Mar. 20 under her original post that the hospital's corporate communications department had reached out to her about the incident.

She also met with the security guard and his supervisor, and the guard had apologised for his actions.

Yong wrote that she thanked the parties involved for their prompt action.

Government buildings in Malaysia are known to impose strict dress codes and deny entry to those who do not comply.

In a similar incident in August 2023, a woman was prevented from entering a police station as her skirt was too short. She then proceeded to use car seat cushions as a makeshift skirt.

However, former Malaysia Minister of Health Zaliha Mustafa said in March 2023 that those seeking medical treatment at government health facilities should not be turned away for their attire.

Current health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said in December 2023 that patients should be assessed on the severity of their illness, not their attire.

Top photos via Carol Yong/x & Canva. Top right photo used for illustration purposes only.

