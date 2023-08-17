M'sia woman barred from police station as skirt is too short, uses car seat cushions as makeshift skirt

You may not be able to enter an official establishment in Malaysia if you are not wearing proper attire.

While some may choose to return home and change into appropriate attire, one woman in Malaysia shared on a Facebook post how she improvised to gain entry to a police station in Perak.

Most creative costume

The woman, who goes by Jeanne, wrote how she was stopped from entering the police station by an officer who said that her skirt was not long enough.

The officer added that the skirt has to go halfway down the calf to adhere to the dress code. Jeanne did not reveal why she needed to go to the police station in the first place.

In the comment section, Jeanne said that her skirt ended below her knees, but she didn't know that it has to reach the calf.

In response, Jeanne told the officer to "give [her] five minutes".

Jeanne shared how she immediately got into her car and used her hair tie to bundle up her car seat cushions.

She also added a coat as a finishing touch, noting that the whole thing would fall apart without the coat.

She then returned to the police station with her improvised attire.

"I tried my best," she relayed to the officer, who allowed her to enter with her improvised attire.

Jeanne however, noted that all the officers present were laughing at her creative solution until they couldn't speak.

"I don't know if I have the privilege of competing for the most creative costume award of the year," she wrote.

"There was no sarong (a long piece of thin cloth that is worn wrapped around the waist) to borrow here at the station.

I almost went home to change,” Jeanne added.

Reactions

Many commenters applauded Jeanne for her creative outfit.

Some users suggested having a sarong in the car just in case.

However, one Facebook user reminded me that it is better to dress properly when going to government establishments.

