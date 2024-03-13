Thailand's Move Forward Party wants to defend itself in court after dissolution order

Thailand opposition party, the Move Forward Party (MFP), will defend itself and prevent the party from being dissolved, said MFP members on Mar. 12 and 13.

They were responding to the announcement of the Thailand election commission's decision on Mar. 12 to ask the Thailand Constitutional Court to disband the party which pushed for the amendment or removal of "Lese Majeste" monarchy law, or the royal defamation law.

MFP's legal team will work to prevent disbandment

According to Khaosod English, MFP spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu said on Mar. 12 that the party's legal team will do their best "until the last second to prevent the party from being dissolved."

He added that proving MFP's innocence would also help to “create a proper standard for Thai politics in the future.”

Thai conservative activist Theerayuth Suwankaesorn filed a petition to dissolve the party just eight days after their general election win in 2023.

The party was initially spared from being disbanded but was ordered to stop pushing for the amendment or abolishment of the law on Jan. 31, 2024 by the Constitutional Court.

The party then removed its policy proposal to amend the law from its website on Feb. 1, 2024.

However, that was not enough for the Thailand election commission.

"Dissolving the party would not solve political problems"

In a press conference on Mar. 13, MFP leader Chaithawat Tulathon also said that the party will focus on defending itself in the Constitutional Court, reported Thai PBS World.

He said that disbanding the party "would not solve political problems, but may lead to the escalation of political conflict."

He said that the monarchy should not be involved in such conflicts as it is a "very sensitive issue and should be treated with caution."

He also hoped that lawmakers will conduct an enquiry and give MFP the opportunity to present proof and witnesses, to show that they do not intend to topple the monarchy.

Chaithawat added that it is too soon to talk about finding a “reserve” party, if MFP is dissolved.

If the party is dissolved, its current members of parliament have about 60 days to find other parties to join. A number of its executives would be banned from electoral politics for 10 years.

Top photos via Wikimedia Images & Parit Wacharasindhu/Facebook