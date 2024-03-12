Back

Thai election commission to ask court to disband Move Forward Party over royal defamation law

The move follows a recent court ruling that MFP's pledge to amend the law is a violation and equivalent to an attempt to topple the Thai monarchy.

Seri Mazliana | March 12, 2024, 06:13 PM

Thailand's election commission said on Mar. 12 that it will ask the Thailand Constitutional Court to disband the Move Forward Party (MFP), following MFP's efforts to push for the amendment or abolishment of the "Lese Majeste" monarchy law, or the royal defamation law.

According to Bangkok Post, the election commission decided unanimously to request for the disbandment and said that MFP's policy to amend the law is being "abused" for specific political interests.

Recent court findings also ruled that MFP's pledge to amend the law is a violation and equivalent to an attempt to topple the Thai monarchy.

The election commission added that MFP's violation warrants the Constitutional Court to rightfully disband the party, or any party that is considered to be a threat to the monarchy.

"Intent to separate the monarchy from the Thai nation"

Pita Limjaroenrat, former leader of the MFP, had proposed to reform the Lese Majeste law during the 2023 Thai General Elections.

The law penalises any criticism of the monarchy and carries a maximum of 15 years in prison for each charge.

The Constitutional Court declared MFP's attempt of amending the Lese Majeste law to be treason, as confirmed by Pita at a press conference on Jan. 31, 2024.

However, MFP was spared from dissolution and Pita remained a Member of Parliament (MP).

The party was ordered to stop by the Constitutional Court to stop all actions and speeches that call for the amendment or abolishment of the law on Jan. 31, 2024.

The court found that MFP's plans to amend the law displayed "an intent to separate the monarchy from the Thai nation which threatens state security".

On Feb. 1, 2024, MFP removed its policy proposal to amend the Lese Majeste monarchy law from its website.

Consistently pushed for amendment

According to Bangkok Post, the court found that Pita and MFP MPs submitted a bill to amend or remove the law on Mar. 25, 2021.

It was aimed at lowering the status of the royal institution as it required the Bureau of the Royal Household to be able to file any complaints.

The court added that MFP continued pushing for similar changes to the law during the Thailand General Elections in 2023 with its own policy.

MFP won the most number seats in parliament and garnered over 14 million votes, but was unable to form a coalition party with a sufficient number of MPs.

The election commission has also called on the constitutional court to ban MFP members from participating in future elections.

It is unclear what will happen to the current MFP members in parliament if the party is dissolved.

