S'pore man, 52, jailed for smearing faeces on 2 cars & knocking down 2 motorcycle riders with lorry

A 52-year-old man who reportedly smeared faeces twice on two different cars has been sentenced to jail for 11 months and three weeks.

Zhou Heqiu was slapped with eight charges, including three charges of violating the Prevent of Harassment Act (POHA), one charge of possessing weapons and one charge of violating the Road Traffic Act.

The charges of possessing weapons and violating the Road Traffic Act pertains to an incident that occurred in August 2021, in which he hit a rider and a pillion on a motorcycle while driving a lorry.

The pillion, aged 24, subsequently passed away from her injuries after the accident.

Zhou was also suspended from holding a driver's licence at all levels for five years.

Dragged by the accused's lorry

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 2021 incident occurred at about 6pm on Aug. 31 at the junction of Delta Road and Jalan Bukit Merah.

Zhou had been working as a delivery driver and was driving a lorry at that time.

According to the prosecution, he had been checking a receipt for the address of his next delivery location and was not paying attention to the road.

This resulted in his collision with the motorcycle.

Both the motorcyclist, aged 59, and the passenger were hit and dragged by the lorry.

When the passenger fell to the ground, another car ran over her upper body.

She eventually passed away in hospital from her injuries.

Zhou was arrested later that day.

A 7.5cm-long knife was found on his body and he also admitted to taking sleeping pills the day before the accident.

Smeared faeces on a car before going to court

Shin Min further reported that on the morning of Dec. 20, 2023, Zhou went to Block 463 Crawford Lane to smear faeces on his neighbour's car.

He was due to appear in court later in the afternoon for the August 2021 accident and was out on bail at that time.

Zhou later told the police that he had decided to smear faeces on his neighbour's car as he had refused to lend him money.

Zhou also admitted to Shin Min that he was the individual who had smeared faeces on another car on Nov. 19, 2023, as he had mistakenly identified the car as that of his neighbour's vehicle.

He was also arrested and charged over both incidents.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News