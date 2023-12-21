Car smeared with faeces in Lavender, similar note found on faeces-smeared car in Aljunied a month ago

A man previously smeared faeces on a car at Blk 49 Sims Place in Aljunied on Nov. 19, 2023, reportedly for "revenge", but he targeted the wrong car.

A month later, another Toyota was found smeared with faeces again on Dec. 20, 2023, at a Crawford Lane carpark.

For both cars, the perpetrators left a note addressed to a person surnamed "Tan" and similarly signed off with "坤" (Kun).

Caught on video

The perpetrator of the Crawford Lane incident was caught on a video posted on Instagram account @sgfollowsall.

Photos of a car smeared with faeces were also uploaded to Instagram.

Faeces all over car window

The photos show faeces all over the car's front window, some dripping down the passenger side's window.

A huge piece of cardboard was placed on top of the car, as well as an empty drink cup.

Note on both cars addressed to 'Tan' from 'Kun'

A handwritten note was also addressed to a person surnamed "Tan".

Along with some choice expletives, the person wrote that the owner had "messed [his] whole family".

He signed off with the surname "坤" (Kun).

The perpetrator in the Aljunied case had also signed off with the same name and addressed a note to someone similarly surnamed "Tan" — although the language choice was different.

Aljunied faeces-smearer said intended person was his neighbour

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man who smeared faeces on the car in Aljunied was arrested and came forward to apologise on Nov. 21, 2023.

He admitted that he had "the wrong car" and explained that the person he wanted to target was his neighbour.

"I have known my neighbour for many years, and he has been causing trouble for me. I couldn't bear it, but I didn't dare to have a confrontation, so I decided to smear faeces on his car to vent my anger," he said.

The two cars were of the same model and colour and had similar license plate numbers, he explained.

It is unknown if the perpetrators of both cases are the same person.

Top photos via Instagram/@sgfollowsall