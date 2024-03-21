Man in Bukit Batok stands at attention wearing British royal guard uniform, holds umbrella as rifle

A man in Singapore was seen wearing a uniform strikingly similar to the British royal guard's and standing still at attention as if guarding the palace.

And no, it is not at Yishun.

The man was spotted at the void deck of a block of flats at Bukit Batok Avenue 5 while in a red tunic and fluffy bearskin hat, while holding onto a long umbrella in place of a rifle.

A surprised passer-by took a video of the man and posted it on TikTok, much to the amusement of others.

Stood for at least 15 minutes

Speaking to Mothership, the TikTok user Pimpila Hoo said she saw the man on Mar. 20 and was surprised by his getup.

She saw him twice while he was performing his sentry duty — once at around 2pm and another time at around 4pm on that same day.

During one encounter, she said he was standing in his position for about 15 minutes.

Hoo added that she saw others who were surprised and shocked to see the man, but he did not interact with anyone.

She also quipped that the man should have worn the SAF No. 1 uniform instead.

Recognised by some netizens

Most commenters in the comments section joked that he should be in England instead of Singapore, and some jokingly questioned if the recently elusive Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton was here in Singapore.

There were also a couple of comments saying that they had spotted the man in Bukit Batok, as well as at Lavender MRT.

For the record, Singapore is part of the Commonwealth.

Top photos from iampimpila/TikTok