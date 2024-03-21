Back

Man in Bukit Batok stands at attention wearing British royal guard uniform, holds umbrella as rifle

He was supposedly seen at Lavender as well.

Khine Zin Htet | March 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A man in Singapore was seen wearing a uniform strikingly similar to the British royal guard's and standing still at attention as if guarding the palace.

And no, it is not at Yishun.

Photo from iampimpila/TikTok

The man was spotted at the void deck of a block of flats at Bukit Batok Avenue 5 while in a red tunic and fluffy bearskin hat, while holding onto a long umbrella in place of a rifle.

A surprised passer-by took a video of the man and posted it on TikTok, much to the amusement of others.

@iampimpila #fyp #foryourpage ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - I am zakena

Stood for at least 15 minutes

Photo from iampimpila/TikTok

Speaking to Mothership, the TikTok user Pimpila Hoo said she saw the man on Mar. 20 and was surprised by his getup.

She saw him twice while he was performing his sentry duty — once at around 2pm and another time at around 4pm on that same day.

During one encounter, she said he was standing in his position for about 15 minutes.

Hoo added that she saw others who were surprised and shocked to see the man, but he did not interact with anyone.

She also quipped that the man should have worn the SAF No. 1 uniform instead.

Recognised by some netizens

Most commenters in the comments section joked that he should be in England instead of Singapore, and some jokingly questioned if the recently elusive Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton was here in Singapore.

There were also a couple of comments saying that they had spotted the man in Bukit Batok, as well as at Lavender MRT.

For the record, Singapore is part of the Commonwealth.

Top photos from iampimpila/TikTok

President Tharman & PM Lee send formal congratulations to Indonesia's President-Elect Prabowo

PM Lee initially congratulated Prabowo in February after the release of quick count results.

March 21, 2024, 05:38 PM

Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar stall owner clashes with others in comments section of 'brutally honest' TikTok food review

The owner took issue with the reviewer calling the fries "basic".

March 21, 2024, 05:22 PM

US submits draft UN Security Council resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

A first.

March 21, 2024, 05:12 PM

Boon Heng Hainanese Chicken Rice in Chinatown suspended 2 weeks for preparing food on floor & infestation

It is closed until April 1, 2024.

March 21, 2024, 04:59 PM

High Court acquits man, 37, accused of raping daughter, sexually abusing her since age 4

The judge highlighted inconsistencies in the key accounts of the girl's testimony.

March 21, 2024, 04:34 PM

Fire breaks out at Serangoon Garden KTV joint, 20 people evacuated

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

March 21, 2024, 04:13 PM

Man in M'sia stabs colleague to death for drinking his orange juice meant for breaking fast

The 51-year-old man has been remanded for police investigations.

March 21, 2024, 03:49 PM

S'pore 8th in world for returning Coldplay concert LED wristbands, M'sia ranks 9th

Japan was ranked number one.

March 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

Bike-sharing platform SG Bike to exit S'pore, balance credits can be used for Anywheel

SG Bike's licence is expiring, and the company is not renewing it.

March 21, 2024, 03:07 PM

Hong Kong celebs Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung & Joey Yung spotted in S'pore

The trio were apparently filming the second season of "Girls' Spectacular Journey".

March 21, 2024, 03:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.