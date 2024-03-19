Back

Kate Middleton seen looking 'happy & healthy' at UK farmers' market amid conspiracy theories

It's not stopping Kate-spiracy theorists, though

Emily Williams | March 19, 2024, 03:46 PM

After months out of the public eye, Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton was seen at a farmer's market with her husband Prince William, reported British tabloid The Sun. 

The sighting came amid conspiracy theories about the duchess after a supposed post-surgery photo of Middleton was found to be doctored.

According to the palace, Middleton is recovering from the surgery.

Where's Kate?

On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace issued a statement informing the public that Middleton had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" and would resume public duties after Easter (Mar. 31).

It is not known what the princess' surgery was for.

The statement said Middleton wished for her "personal medical information" to remain "private" and that no updates would be provided unless there was "significant new information to share".

In lieu of updates on her condition, netizens began theorising about her whereabouts.

However, fuel was added to the fire when Kensington Palace released a photograph on Mar. 10 of Middleton and her children: George, 10; Charlotte; 8; and Louis, 5.

The photograph was deemed to have been "manipulated" by several major news agencies, who issued a "kill notice" on it.

Middleton eventually issued an apology for "experimenting with editing", claiming she was an "amateur photographer".

Needless to say, the Internet went wild.

A trip to the market

The recent sighting is the first time she has been seen in public since the surgery.

The pair were seen at Windsor Farm Shop, near Adelaide Cottage, where their family lives.

The Sun's report said Middleton appeared “happy, relaxed and healthy”, according to onlookers.

TMZ also shared video footage of the outing.

A passer-by, Nelson Silva,  told TMZ that the sighting felt "natural" and that Middleton looked "happy and relaxed".

However, netizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with the grainy video, claiming that it was either old, fake, or staged.

Some theorists claimed that it was old footage as there were Christmas decorations in the background.

Others even alleged that the subject was not Middleton at all and was instead a body double or impersonator.

Still others pointed out Middleton appeared to be carrying a heavy bag, which she shouldn't have been doing after her recent surgery.

@stephanie.e.berger That is not Kate Middleton and you can’t convince me otherwise! I have the proof! #katemiddleton #whereiskate #royalfamily #tmz #greenscreen ♬ original sound - Stephanie

It seems likely that until she fronts the cameras head-on, the conspiracies aren't going to stop.

Top images from @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram and Google Maps.

