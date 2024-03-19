Kate Middleton seen looking 'happy & healthy' at UK farmers' market amid conspiracy theories

After months out of the public eye, Princess of Wales Catherine Middleton was seen at a farmer's market with her husband Prince William, reported British tabloid The Sun.

The sighting came amid conspiracy theories about the duchess after a supposed post-surgery photo of Middleton was found to be doctored.

According to the palace, Middleton is recovering from the surgery.

Where's Kate?

On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace issued a statement informing the public that Middleton had undergone "planned abdominal surgery" and would resume public duties after Easter (Mar. 31).

It is not known what the princess' surgery was for.

The statement said Middleton wished for her "personal medical information" to remain "private" and that no updates would be provided unless there was "significant new information to share".

In lieu of updates on her condition, netizens began theorising about her whereabouts.

Slipknot sacked their drummer a few months ago, and suddenly Kate Middleton is nowhere to be seen?

Surely not a coincidence, she must be locked in rehearsals frantically learning their tour set list and getting a horror mask fitted. — Oscaaargh 🏳️‍⚧️ (@SkeletonOscar) February 28, 2024

However, fuel was added to the fire when Kensington Palace released a photograph on Mar. 10 of Middleton and her children: George, 10; Charlotte; 8; and Louis, 5.

The photograph was deemed to have been "manipulated" by several major news agencies, who issued a "kill notice" on it.

Middleton eventually issued an apology for "experimenting with editing", claiming she was an "amateur photographer".

Needless to say, the Internet went wild.

[Kate Middleton, 14 Mountain Dews deep into the most crippling World of Warcraft addiction of the 21st Century] just photoshop me into the picture, I'm in the middle of a raid — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) March 12, 2024

my theory is that Kate Middleton is a contestant on the next season of drag race uk and can’t post because they’re filming — eric schwartau (@ericschmerick) March 11, 2024

A trip to the market

The recent sighting is the first time she has been seen in public since the surgery.

The pair were seen at Windsor Farm Shop, near Adelaide Cottage, where their family lives.

The Sun's report said Middleton appeared “happy, relaxed and healthy”, according to onlookers.

TMZ also shared video footage of the outing.

A passer-by, Nelson Silva, told TMZ that the sighting felt "natural" and that Middleton looked "happy and relaxed".

However, netizens have expressed their dissatisfaction with the grainy video, claiming that it was either old, fake, or staged.

Some theorists claimed that it was old footage as there were Christmas decorations in the background.

Others even alleged that the subject was not Middleton at all and was instead a body double or impersonator.

Still others pointed out Middleton appeared to be carrying a heavy bag, which she shouldn't have been doing after her recent surgery.

White women with brown hair all over London on their way to audition for the role of blurry Kate Middleton of the week pic.twitter.com/Ehv9PRBw64 — Emily (@emilybernay) March 19, 2024

It seems likely that until she fronts the cameras head-on, the conspiracies aren't going to stop.

Top images from @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram and Google Maps.