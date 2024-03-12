Back

Kate Middleton apologises for doctored Mother's Day photo, says she experiments with editing

Kate-gate continues

Emily Williams | March 12, 2024, 12:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has issued an apology for "experiment[ing] with editing" on a family photograph released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother's Day in the U.K. on Mar. 10.

The image of Middleton and her three children made headlines across the world on Mar. 11 after four major news agencies including Reuters, Getty Images, Associated Press (AP) and Agence France-Presse (AFP) said it did not meet their editorial guidelines, deeming the image to be "manipulated".

The doctored image was the first official photograph of Middleton since she underwent "planned abdominal surgery" in mid-January.

Since then, many conspiracy theories have been swirling on the internet about her whereabouts.

The apology

Around 10:30am on Mar. 11 (U.K. time), Middleton released a statement apologising for the "confusion" caused by the family photograph.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.

C"

Original photograph with four of the editing errors highlighted. Image from @diet_prada/Instagram

The statement was shared as an Instagram Story and a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Kensington Palace's official social media accounts.

However, the apology has failed to appease royal watchers, with many calling for Kensington Palace to release the original photograph.

Saga continues

Ever since the apology was published last night (Singapore time), more conspiracy theories have been shared online.

Some alleged the photo wasn't taken recently, as Kensington Palace had claimed.

Others proposed the photograph wasn't taken at all, suggesting existing photographs were stitched together.

The more level-headed ones simply said the edits were minor and proposed that Middleton just wanted her first official photograph post-surgery to look good.

@allynaston I have a strong suspicion that this “new” photo of Kate Middleton and her children was taken in November 2023 baded on the outfits. There is ample evidence of bad Photoshop throughout this photo and it is my personal opinion that it is because it is old and they try to change the outfits so that it didn’t look like a match. This is pure speculation and opinion based on my own research. #katemiddleton #whereiskate #whereiskatemiddleton #princessofwales #kensingtonpalace #britishroyals #british #popculture #popculturenews ♬ original sound - Allyn Aston

It seems the conspiracy theories won't be laid to rest until Middleton makes a public appearance which, according to Kensington Palace, won't happen until after Easter (Mar. 31).

Top images from Reuters and @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Michelle Yeoh responds after Emma Stone supposedly 'bypassed' her on stage at Oscars 2024

No bad blood here.

March 12, 2024, 02:57 PM

Cars clearing S'pore land checkpoints can use QR codes instead of passports from Mar. 19, 2024

For faster and more convenient immigration clearance.

March 12, 2024, 02:03 PM

Foreign Swifties praise S'pore's transport system & crowd management at Eras Tour shows

An unforgettable experience.

March 12, 2024, 01:49 PM

61 FairPrice stores giving out free dates, drinks & snacks to Muslim customers to break fast

Now till Apr. 9.

March 12, 2024, 01:35 PM

Uncle Ong feeds 30 or more cats in Kallang & Hougang daily, spends S$0.70 on a cat each time

That's more than S$20 a day, or S$7,600 a year.

March 12, 2024, 01:21 PM

Woman, 19, dies after being found unconscious at foot of Sengkang multi-storey car park

She was conveyed unconscious to the hospital.

March 12, 2024, 01:12 PM

Man, 63, dies after falling from Marina Bay Sands

The police have ruled out homicide based on their preliminary investigations.

March 12, 2024, 12:34 PM

Sarawak man supposedly marries 2 women at the same time, confuses M'sians

"Are these people filming a drama? Marrying two wives cannot be possible. It's not permissible under the law."

March 12, 2024, 12:30 PM

'Male' humanoid robot in Saudi Arabia touches female reporter's rear during unveiling

The reporter appeared visibly annoyed.

March 12, 2024, 12:16 PM

Gourmet burger restaurant Three Buns closing Quayside outlet on Mar. 31, 2024

Farewell.

March 12, 2024, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.