Lauv to perform at Sentosa Palawan Green on May. 4, 2024

It's gonna feel like Paris in the rain.

Julia Yee | March 26, 2024, 11:52 AM

There are only a rare few times Singapore's sunny island can feel like Paris in the rain, and that's when Lauv comes to town.

Best known for viral tracks like "I Like Me Better" and "Love U Like That", the singer will be performing some of his catchy hits live at Palawan Green, Sentosa on May. 4, 2024.

Image from LIV Golf

It hasn't been long since Lauv's last visit — the last time the chart-topping songster performed here was on Sep. 5, 2023, as part of his "The Between Albums Tour".

LIV Golf

Lauv's appearance will cap off the festivities on the second day of an event run by LIV Golf Singapore, which will be hosted by the Sentosa Golf Club from May 3 to 5, 2024.

Apart from catching golf tournaments, participants will also be able to take part in interactive experiences, and enjoy various food and drink offerings at one of Asia’s premier sporting venues.

Find out more here.

Details on Lauv's performance

Place: Palawan Green, Sentosa

Date: May. 4, 2024

Time: 7:30pm

Price: From S$138

Tickets will go on sale from Mar. 28 at 10am via Ticketmaster.

If you can't wait, you can join us in playing this song on repeat till he gets here:

Top image via Lauv's Instagram and LIV Golf

