Last train & bus timings in S'pore extended on Good Friday eve, Mar. 28, 2024

If you're heading out late on the eve of Good Friday, Mar. 28 and you don't wish to spend a fortune on hailing a cab or summoning a ride home with an app, then this is for you.

The operating hours of all train services and selected bus services will be extended so that commuters can stay out late without worrying about not having affordable transport options to return home.

Last train timings extended

Bukit Panjang LRT

Last trains terminate at Bukit Panjang platform 1 at 11:30pm and Bukit Panjang platform 2 at 11:37pm (no extension).

East-West Line

Last train departs from City Hall at 12:30am.

Circle Line

Last trains depart from Dhoby Ghaut at 11:43pm and HarbourFront at 11:27pm.

Do take note that service on the Circle Line has been temporarily adjusted to facilitate rail expansion works for Stage 6 of the line.

Therefore, commuters travelling from and to HarbourFront MRT station are required to make a transfer at Labrador Park MRT station.

Downtown Line

Last trains depart from Bukit Panjang at 12:03am and Expo at 12:04am.

North East Line

Last trains depart from Punggol at 12:02am and HarbourFront at 12:30am.

North-South Line

Last train departs from City Hall at 12:30am.

Punggol LRT

Last train departs from Punggol at 1:08am.

Sengkang LRT

Last train departs from Sengkang at 1:06am

Thomson-East Coast Line

Last trains depart from Gardens by the Bay at 12:25am and Woodlands North at 12:02am.

Last bus timings extended

The information regarding bus timings is organised according to transport operators.

Go-Ahead

SBS Transit

SMRT

Tower Transit

You can find more detailed information on the respective operators' websites:

