Telok Blangah & Harbourfront MRT stations temporarily half-closed from Jan. 20 to May 24 for Circle Line extension works

Circle Line trains will turn around alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations.

Matthias Ang | January 20, 2024, 07:06 PM

From Jan. 20 to May 24, 2024, one platform each at Telok Blangah and Harbourfront stations will be temporarily closed to facilitate track works for the integration of Stage 6 of the Circle Line with the existing MRT network.

Stage 6 of the Circle Line consists of the completion of three stations — Keppel, Cantonment, and Prince Edward — which closes the Circle Line as a complete loop.

The 4km long extension from HarbourFront to Marina Bay is slated to open in 2026.

Circle Line trains will turn around alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations

According to a press release by SMRT, a shuttle train will operate on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park stations at 10-minute intervals.

In addition, Circle Line trains will turn around alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations instead of HarbourFront station.

Commuters travelling between Kent Ridge station and Labrador Park station can therefore expect an interval of about five minutes during peak hours.

Image via SMRT

Shuttle bus service will also run between Kent Ridge and Harbourfront stations

An express shuttle bus service (E31) will also ply HarbourFront, Telok Blangah, Labrador Park and Kent Ridge stations at 10 to 15-minute intervals at peak hours during the weekdays, from 6am to 10am in the morning and from 5pm to 9pm in the evening.

Image via SMRT

SMRT also said that commuters affected by the single platform closure can make use of 11 public bus services (10, 30, 57, 61, 93, 97, 100, 143, 166, 188 & 963) as an alternative to the Circle Line.

As for commuters travelling to or from Haw Par Villa and Pasir Panjang stations, they can make use of existing bus services serving the stations from Haw Par Villa to HarbourFront, such as bus services 10, 30, 143 or 188.

Top left image via Icemoon/Flickr, right photo via Ministry of Transport

