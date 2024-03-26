Kampung Glam Ramadan Bazaar stall sends cease & desist letter to TikToker for 'brutally honest' review

TikTok user Gunbutt (@gunbuttock), who has been providing "brutally honest" reviews of foods he tried at different Ramadan bazaars, has been served a cease-and-desist letter from one of the food stall owners.

In a new TikTok video uploaded on Mar. 25, Gunbutt posted screenshots of the cease-and-desist letter he received from Frank On Wheels.

"You can't smoke your way through everything. Embarrassing," the TikToker wrote.

Gunbutt previously posted a review of Frank On Wheels' Cheeszy Crab Fries with Turkey Bacon and rated it one out of 10.

This led the owner of Frank On Wheels to comment on the review, where he defended his product and clashed with other TikTok users in the comments section.

Cease and desist

The cease-and-desist letter stated that the user made "a defamatory and false statement" concerning the statements made in the TikTok video:

"In the ordinary terms of the words used, you had accused our Client of overcharging their customers and engaging in suspicious business practices. This is prejudical to our Client's reputation as a business as it is factually inaccurate and also designed to injure them."

The letter elaborated that by posting the review on his social media platform, Gunbutt's statement has been communicated to the public and poses "a major threat" to Frank On Wheels' reputation.

The two other TikTok videos by Gunbutt that captured Frank On Wheels' clashes with commenters were "designed to aggravate the tension caused by the comment's section and is an act that is laden with mischief".

The letter went on to say:

"Further, your action has incited hatred and made viral hate comments against our Client to the extent that it led to the dissemination of one of our Client's representatives' actual name is the video comments section, further exacerbating the harm caused."

The letter demanded that Gunbutt issue a public apology immediately on social media and provide a signed copy to the lawyer.

Mothership has reached out to Franks On Wheels for their comment.

The review

Previously, Gunbutt purchased the "Cheeszy Crab Fries with Turkey Bacon" from Frank On Wheels at the Kampung Glam Ramadan Bazaar for S$11.90.

He described it as "just basic fries with cheese sauce and the tiniest bit of crabstick on top".

His review?

"For S$11.90, please don't bother wasting your money."

He also showed, in his video, how the "smokey" aspect of the fries was created with a bottle of sublimating dry ice, just for "aesthetics".

He then rated the product "one out of 10".

Top photos via Gunbutt/TikTok