Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar stall owner clashes with others in comments section of 'brutally honest' TikTok food review

With Ramadan bazaars in full swing, one TikTok user decided to provide his "brutally honest" review of the food he tried at the events.

He sampled food from the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar and the Ramadan Bazaar at Geylang Serai, and shared his take and ratings of the items.

However, one of his reviews from the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar in Bugis led to a stall owner retaliating in the comments section and arguing with others.

"Just basic fries"

The reviewer posted his "brutally honest" review for the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar on Mar. 11, 2024.

In the video, he tried Frank on Wheels, which was touted as offering "Singapore's first smokey fries".

The reviewer said he bought the "Cheeszy Crab Fries with Turkey Bacon" for S$11.90.

"It's honestly just basic fries with cheese sauce and the tiniest bit of crabstick on top."

"For S$11.90, please don't bother wasting your money," he added.

The reviewer also showed that the "smokey" part of the fries was just a bottle of dry ice sublimating, which was just for "aesthetics".

He then rated the stall "One out of 10".

"What do you mean by basic fries?"

Following the review, the owner of Frank on Wheels commented on the video, asking what the reviewer meant by "basic fries".

"What do you mean by basic fries? So the fries you eat at hawker [centres] are different? And yes, the smoke is for aesthetic, not for you to eat! I would appreciate if you have came over [and] let me know then postings."

The owner added another comment, apologising first, before saying: "I can't brain by you saying the fries is so basi,so all this while fries that you bought are impotted and premium?"

Many others came to the reviewer's defence, stating that the consumer is entitled to his opinion.

However, the owner rebutted that "we as seller would appreciate if you can come to use and tell the opinion then posting on social media".

In his caption, the reviewer wrote, "Criticism is a chance to reflect and be better. This though, this is just embarrassing."

Should have tried other flavours

In another comment, the owner said the reviewer "should have bought other flavours" as the flavour he tried was new and "might need to improve".

When one commenter asked why the reviewer even needed to try other flavours, the owner replied that it was a new flavour that may need to be improved.

The owner added that no one "forced" the reviewer to buy the product.

"If it's expensive, he should have passed, should I say he just wanted a content?"

When another commenter called out the owner for being "immature and irresponsible", the owner retorted:

"So posting this is not immature? Rating someone business by not even putting an effort to tell us something is wrong with our food is not immature?"

The owner continued to double down in the comments.

As of Mar. 21, it appears that the owner's comments have since been deleted.

Speaking to Mothership, the reviewer shared that he believes "it's important for consumers to have a voice and avoid these potentially disappointing experiences."

"The positive response to my video highlights the shared concerns of many customers, and the continued feedback strengthens the community's ability to determine worthwhile dining experiences."

Top photos via gunbutt/TikTok