Back

Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar stall owner clashes with others in comments section of 'brutally honest' TikTok food review

The owner took issue with the reviewer calling the fries "basic".

Hannah Martens | March 21, 2024, 05:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

With Ramadan bazaars in full swing, one TikTok user decided to provide his "brutally honest" review of the food he tried at the events.

He sampled food from the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar and the Ramadan Bazaar at Geylang Serai, and shared his take and ratings of the items.

However, one of his reviews from the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar in Bugis led to a stall owner retaliating in the comments section and arguing with others.

"Just basic fries"

The reviewer posted his "brutally honest" review for the Kampong Glam Ramadan Bazaar on Mar. 11, 2024.

In the video, he tried Frank on Wheels, which was touted as offering "Singapore's first smokey fries".

The reviewer said he bought the "Cheeszy Crab Fries with Turkey Bacon" for S$11.90.

"It's honestly just basic fries with cheese sauce and the tiniest bit of crabstick on top."

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

"For S$11.90, please don't bother wasting your money," he added.

The reviewer also showed that the "smokey" part of the fries was just a bottle of dry ice sublimating, which was just for "aesthetics".

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

He then rated the stall "One out of 10".

@gunbuttock Kampung Glam Ramadan Bazaar 2024! 🕌 🌙 ✨ #ramadan #sgfyp #sg #pasarmalam #sgfood #foodtiktok ♬ ♡ ᶫᵒᵛᵉᵧₒᵤ ♡ - SoBerBoi

"What do you mean by basic fries?"

Following the review, the owner of Frank on Wheels commented on the video, asking what the reviewer meant by "basic fries".

"What do you mean by basic fries? So the fries you eat at hawker [centres] are different? And yes, the smoke is for aesthetic, not for you to eat! I would appreciate if you have came over [and] let me know then postings."

The owner added another comment, apologising first, before saying: "I can't brain by you saying the fries is so basi,so all this while fries that you bought are impotted and premium?"

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

Many others came to the reviewer's defence, stating that the consumer is entitled to his opinion.

However, the owner rebutted that "we as seller would appreciate if you can come to use and tell the opinion then posting on social media".

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

In his caption, the reviewer wrote, "Criticism is a chance to reflect and be better. This though, this is just embarrassing."

Should have tried other flavours

In another comment, the owner said the reviewer "should have bought other flavours" as the flavour he tried was new and "might need to improve".

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

When one commenter asked why the reviewer even needed to try other flavours, the owner replied that it was a new flavour that may need to be improved.

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

The owner added that no one "forced" the reviewer to buy the product.

"If it's expensive, he should have passed, should I say he just wanted a content?"

When another commenter called out the owner for being "immature and irresponsible", the owner retorted:

"So posting this is not immature? Rating someone business by not even putting an effort to tell us something is wrong with our food is not immature?"

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

The owner continued to double down in the comments.

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

Photo via gunbutt/TikTok

As of Mar. 21, it appears that the owner's comments have since been deleted.

Speaking to Mothership, the reviewer shared that he believes "it's important for consumers to have a voice and avoid these potentially disappointing experiences."

"The positive response to my video highlights the shared concerns of many customers, and the continued feedback strengthens the community's ability to determine worthwhile dining experiences."

Top photos via gunbutt/TikTok

How a S’porean startup plans to secure your data from a technological revolution with quantum devices

There are satellites involved, at some stage.

March 21, 2024, 05:58 PM

President Tharman & PM Lee send formal congratulations to Indonesia's President-Elect Prabowo

PM Lee initially congratulated Prabowo in February after the release of quick count results.

March 21, 2024, 05:38 PM

US submits draft UN Security Council resolution calling for 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza: Blinken

A first.

March 21, 2024, 05:12 PM

Man in Bukit Batok stands at attention wearing British royal guard uniform, holds umbrella as rifle

He was supposedly seen at Lavender as well.

March 21, 2024, 05:06 PM

Boon Heng Hainanese Chicken Rice in Chinatown suspended 2 weeks for preparing food on floor & infestation

It is closed until April 1, 2024.

March 21, 2024, 04:59 PM

High Court acquits man, 37, accused of raping daughter, sexually abusing her since age 4

The judge highlighted inconsistencies in the key accounts of the girl's testimony.

March 21, 2024, 04:34 PM

Fire breaks out at Serangoon Garden KTV joint, 20 people evacuated

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

March 21, 2024, 04:13 PM

Man in M'sia stabs colleague to death for drinking his orange juice meant for breaking fast

The 51-year-old man has been remanded for police investigations.

March 21, 2024, 03:49 PM

S'pore 8th in world for returning Coldplay concert LED wristbands, M'sia ranks 9th

Japan was ranked number one.

March 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

Bike-sharing platform SG Bike to exit S'pore, balance credits can be used for Anywheel

SG Bike's licence is expiring, and the company is not renewing it.

March 21, 2024, 03:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.