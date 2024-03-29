510,000 travellers crossed S'pore land checkpoints on Mar. 28, highest number in single day

About 510,000 travellers cleared through Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints on Mar. 28, ahead of the Good Friday long weekend, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a media statement on Mar. 29.

This is the highest recorded number of travellers using the land checkpoints in a single day, exceeding previous records of close to half a million travellers on Mar. 15.

Heavy human traffic

Several commuters posted online to share their experience of heavy human traffic while crossing the causeway.

According to a post shared by one traveller, the heavy traffic started as early as 7:30pm on Mar. 28.

The photo showed the Singapore side of the causeway packed with travellers.

The Woodlands bus bay was also crowded at 12:10am, according to a post by another Facebook user.

Continuous tailbacks

According to ICA, continuous tailbacks were observed from Malaysia at Woodlands Checkpoint throughout the day, resulting in vehicular queues which extended beyond the SLE.

Tailback was also observed at the Second Link, from Malaysia reaching Tuas Checkpoint.

One traveller shared a photo showing a jam from the Second Link to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar CIQ in Johor on Mar. 29 at 1:40am.

The traveller apparently only managed to reach CIQ at 3:10am.

Another commuter shared that he started queuing for immigration at the Woodlands Checkpoint at 9:30pm and only managed to scan his passport at 11:30pm.

Traffic to remain "very heavy"

ICA expects traffic to remain "very heavy" today (Mar. 29) and tomorrow (Mar. 30) at both land checkpoints.

Here's the situation at the Woodlands bus bay at 8:15am today (Mar. 29), according to one Facebook user.

ICA expects continuous tailbacks from Malaysia's checkpoints for departing motorists during this period.

Arrival traffic is also expected to be heavy on Sunday (Mar. 31), as travellers are expected to return to Singapore.

Travellers to factor in additional waiting time

ICA advised travellers using land checkpoints during this period to factor in additional waiting time for immigration clearance.

It also seeks travellers' understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.

Top image via Andrew Ho and Ong Fong Yi/Woodlands Checkpoint Human Traffic, Facebook.