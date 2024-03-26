Very heavy traffic at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints until Sunday, April 14, 2024

Very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints is expected in the lead-up to Thursday, March 28, until Sunday, April 14, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

A slew of upcoming public holidays and festivals, such as Good Friday, Qing Ming Festival and Hari Raya Puasa, will see travellers utilising land checkpoints.

Traveller volume at the land checkpoints has been increasing since border reopening and has far surpassed pre-pandemic levels, ICA said.

During the recent March school holidays from March 8 to 18, 2024, more than 5.1 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

ICA also saw the highest recorded number of travellers, close to half a million travellers, crossing the land checkpoints on Friday, March 15.

During the peak periods, travellers departing by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia.

Travellers are advised to factor in additional waiting time and check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on your journey.

They should also refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue.

Top photo via Complaint Singapore