Back

Gaza war has 'crossed every red line imaginable': Halimah Yacob calling for ceasefire

More than 31,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7.

Emily Williams | March 20, 2024, 06:48 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Former president Halimah Yacob has condemned the war in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

In an impassioned Facebook post on Mar. 20, Halimah urged her readers to "stand on the side of humanity".

"The war in Gaza has crossed every red line imaginable. All the international laws on protection of innocent civilians during wars have been violated," she wrote.

War crimes and starvation

The former president listed several of the war crimes committed in Gaza and breaches of international law, including the "indiscriminate bombings and killings of innocent civilians".

She also acknowledged the use of "mass starvation as a weapon", calling attention to how aid has had to be delivered through "contorted and less effective means" like airdrops, as access by land has been blocked.

"More than 12,000 children have been killed", she wrote, pointing out that it is "more than the total number of children killed globally in all the conflicts and wars over the past five years".

"This is a war on humanity.

Killing the people, their culture, identity and connectedness."

She further denounced the use of bombs on densely populated areas — "a prohibited use under international law".

She ended her post with:

"Ceasefire now!"

Twelfth post

Halimah has been vocal about the crisis in Gaza. The Mar. 20 Facebook post is her twelfth one mentioning the conflict.

Her first Facebook post about Gaza was on Oct. 29, 2023, when she shared a United Nations (UN) article about its General Assembly's adoption of a resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce".

Since then, she has posted about the "catastrophic" situation in Gaza more than ten times.

A former legal officer herself, she has also repeatedly raised questions about the effectiveness of international law in Gaza.

In calling for a ceasefire, she joins Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan who said on Mar. 17:

"What we need now is an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. We need the immediate unconditional release of all hostages."

Since Oct. 7, more than 31,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Read more

Top image from Halimah Yacob's Facebook page.

Man in S'pore walks 64km from Tuas to Changi in 15 hours & survives

That's as long as 15 one-hour naps.

March 20, 2024, 06:53 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan meets Israel PM Netanyahu, says Israel’s military actions in Gaza have 'gone too far'

He called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the swift and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

March 20, 2024, 06:31 PM

Leong Mun Wai voices support for LO Pritam Singh, clarifies PSP's stance on suspending MPs under investigation

Singh was charged for wilfully making false answers to material questions put to him during examination by the Committee of Privileges.

March 20, 2024, 05:22 PM

Panda cub Le Le is the largest & has 'roundest face' compared to his 2 panda housemates in China

This is Le Le's first public appearance.

March 20, 2024, 04:11 PM

S$1 vadai seller claims rivals threw eggs at his Geylang Serai Bazaar stall because his vadai is cheaper

Oh no.

March 20, 2024, 03:26 PM

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 closes all outlets in S'pore

No information yet.

March 20, 2024, 02:34 PM

Old Chang Kee selling frozen food at Woodlands till Apr. 9

All your favourites included.

March 20, 2024, 02:26 PM

Peach Garden offering dim sum at S$4++ per basket for diners in Apr. 2024 with '4' in birthdate, age or NRIC

Yum.

March 20, 2024, 02:07 PM

Fire, likely caused by PAB battery, damages Bukit Merah market hours after Clementi PMA fire

There were no reported injuries.

March 20, 2024, 12:26 PM

‘It can’t make decisions like humans do’: S’porean accountant believes technology not a threat to jobs

He sees advancements in technology as opportunities for professionals to explore how they can remain not just relevant, but integral, in this ever-changing world.

March 20, 2024, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.