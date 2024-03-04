Back

Minimum qualifying salary of new EP applicants to be raised to S$5,600 from Jan. 1, 2025

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng also talked about the COMPASS system for EP qualification.

Matthias Ang | March 04, 2024, 06:54 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The minimum monthly qualifying salary for Employment Pass (EP) applicants will be raised from S$5,000 to S$5,600 on Jan. 1, 2025, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Mar. 4 during the Committee of Supply debates.

For the financial services sector, which has "higher wage norms", the figure will be raised from S$5,600 per month to S$6,200.

In addition, the qualifying salary will also continue to increase progressively with age, up to S$10,700 for a candidate in their mid-40s.

In the case of EP pass application renewal, the revised qualifying salary levels will kick in on Jan. 1, 2026.

"So this means that firms with existing EP holders have a longer runway, potentially up to 2028 to manage the impact of these changes, and prepare and adjust accordingly their hiring plans," Tan said.

The last time the minimum qualifying salary was raised for EP holders was in 2022, from S$4,500 to S$5,000.

At that time, the minimum qualifying salary for Special Pass applicants was also raised.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), the EP qualifying salary is benchmarked to the top one-third of salaries for local professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

Work pass framework will be strengthened to ensure that local workforce is treated fairly

In response to concerns about how the EP framework and Fair Consideration Framework will be strengthened to treat locals fairly and help them grow, Tan said this would be done "systemically" through the Complementarity Assessment Framework (COMPASS).

COMPASS is a points-based system for EP qualification and includes criteria for firms, such as support for local employment compared to its industry peers.

Firms with a lower local PMET share relative to their sector will therefore score fewer points on the firm-level criteria, making it harder to pass COMPASS.

"These are hence incentivised to improve their local PMET share," he said.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) has been engaging and supporting firms that score poorly on the firm criteria under COMPASS to help them improve their workforce profile, Tan added, with more than 440 firms attending TAFEP's workshops in 2023.

Firms with unfair hiring practices will still be taken to task however, under the Tripartite Guidelines for Fair Employment Practices, and under the Workplace Fairness Legislation in the future.

Has the Shortage Occupation List under COMPASS been effective?

Tan also addressed concerns about the effectiveness of COMPASS' Shortage Occupation List (SOL) in easing skills shortages.

The SOL was designed to award bonus COMPASS points to EP applicants filling acute occupational shortages in areas of "strategic importance" for the economy.

Based on preliminary data from COMPASS' implementation in September 2023, the proportion of EP holders in occupations with a labour shortage has increased since COMPASS was implemented.

This shows that the list reflects real shortages in the industry, the minister highlighted.

20 per cent of the new EP holders in these roles also used the bonus points from the SOL to pass COMPASS.

"Therefore, the SOL is very helpful in ensuring that COMPASS does not hinder business growth because of a shortage of skills locally," Tan added.

Top photo by Damir Kopezhanov via Unsplash

Woman says she was pushed at Taylor Swift S$1,800 VIP concert seat, crowd control to be stepped up

"I just think that if we paid a premium price, these things should be handled better."

March 04, 2024, 06:53 PM

Childcare leave mandated, but not 'eldercare' leave? S'pore govt says 85% of caregivers prefer working from home.

The survey by NTUC said 64 per cent favoured paid leave.

March 04, 2024, 06:41 PM

KFC Zinger meal in S'pore now S$6

Nom.

March 04, 2024, 06:19 PM

More than 10,000 people sing along with Taylor Swift outside National Stadium

Cat 100 seating.

March 04, 2024, 05:50 PM

Taylor Swift's mum attended S'pore American School as a child

And you're the prettiest lady in the whole wide world.

March 04, 2024, 05:42 PM

McDonald's launches new Sweet Paprika Chicken Burger, Sweet Paprika Chicken McCrispy returns for limited time

Cue McDonald's jingle.

March 04, 2024, 05:35 PM

720,000 S'poreans affected by CPF Special Account closure might've 'some loss' in liquidity but can opt for other investment options

Tan also said that people affected by the closure of the SA is less than 99 per cent of Singaporeans aged 55 and above.

March 04, 2024, 05:31 PM

S'pore to raise retirement age to 64 in 2026

Re-employment age will be raised to 69 in the same year.

March 04, 2024, 05:02 PM

Those who leaked confidential info about S’pore’s Taylor Swift deal could be dealt with: Edwin Tong

Look what you made the Singapore government do.

March 04, 2024, 04:41 PM

S'pore man claimed right arm sore from injection, didn't use hand to molest girl, 16, doc said left arm jabbed

He was sentenced to six months' jail.

March 04, 2024, 04:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.