South Korean convenience store chain emart24 closes all outlets in S'pore

No information yet.

Wong Li Jie | March 20, 2024, 02:34 PM

South Korean convenience store chain emart24 has shut down all three of its outlets in Singapore.

Only a little over a year of operations

When Mothership visited the Nex outlet on the morning of Mar. 20, the store was surrounded by hoarding.

The former emart24 unit at Nex. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Mothership has reached out to emart24 for further comment.

Opened in December 2022

The chain first arrived in Singapore with two outlets at Jurong Point and Nex in December 2022.

The third outlet opened in Margaret Market in July 2023.

The stores carried ready-to-eat meals, drinks and snacks, including products from its house brand I'm E and Korean snack label No Brand.

It also had a "gastro bar" that offered street food such as fried boneless chicken, tteokbokki (Korean rice cakes), corn dogs and even a fermented rice beverage.

Big in other Asian countries

In Malaysia, which emart24 first entered in 2020, there are around 50 outlets.

Meanwhile, the brand's place of origin, South Korea, has over 6,000 stores.

Top photos by Wong Li Jie and Russell Ang.

