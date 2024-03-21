Back

S'pore 8th in world for returning Coldplay concert LED wristbands, M'sia ranks 9th

Japan was ranked number one.

Julia Yee | March 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

During the recent Singapore leg of Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour", the band recreated a sky full of stars in the National Stadium by getting fans to wear LED wristbands.

These recyclable wristbands, called Xylobands, were given to the audience so that they could be part of an immersive light show during the concert.

Photo by Mothership

91 per cent of concert goers in Singapore returned their wristbands after the shows.

1st in Southeast Asia

According to Coldplay's leaderboard, we fared pretty well in terms of wristband return rates, compared to the rest of the world.

Malaysia came in ninth with 90 per cent of concert goers returning their wristbands, while Thailand came in twelfth with an 89 per cent return rate.

Japan and Denmark topped the charts with 97 per cent and 96 per cent respectively.

Here's the full list:

Image via @coldplayaccess/Twitter

Sustainability efforts

The band put forth sustainable touring initiatives during their latest tour, in an effort to make it as environmentally beneficial as possible and halve their direct carbon emissions.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

These efforts included various aspects of their shows, including lighting, audio, special effects, and stages.

Audiences were also asked to return their wristbands after each show.

Image via @srhxni/TikTok

Coldplay's website says that the reusable LED wristbands are made from 100 per cent compostable, plant-based materials.

"We have reduced wristband production by 80 per cent through collecting, sterilising and recharging them after every show," the site states.

It added that the band's first year of the tour saw an average wristband return rate of 86 per cent.

Related stories

Top images via Coldplay/Instagram and @srhxni/TikTok

Bike-sharing platform SG Bike to exit S'pore, balance credits can be used for Anywheel

SG Bike's licence is expiring, and the company is not renewing it.

March 21, 2024, 03:07 PM

Hong Kong celebs Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung & Joey Yung spotted in S'pore

The trio were apparently filming the second season of "Girls' Spectacular Journey".

March 21, 2024, 03:01 PM

3 family members, including 2 kids, hospitalised allegedly after eating at Haidilao in Punggol

A total of 220 tables were served on March 10, according to a Haidilao spokesperson.

March 21, 2024, 12:17 PM

Vietnam president Vo Van Thuong suddenly resigns after 1 year

He was sworn into office last year to replace another president who was forced to step down because of corruption.

March 21, 2024, 12:02 PM

S'porean man, 46, jailed for commenting 'do the same' to PM Lee on Facebook post about Shinzo Abe's shooting

He also made several other comments related to PM Lee on other occasions.

March 21, 2024, 11:43 AM

Fluffy Silkie chicken seen wandering around Tampines HDB estate

So cute.

March 21, 2024, 11:04 AM

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Tokyo & other parts of Japan, tsunami warning not issued

The quake registered lower five on the Japanese seismic scale in Tochigi and Saitama.

March 21, 2024, 11:02 AM

RSAF successfully carries out 1st airdrop mission for humanitarian aid over Gaza

The batch contains food supplies from Singapore.

March 21, 2024, 11:02 AM

McDonald’s S’pore gives Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty & friends plushies with every Happy Meal from Mar. 21 to Apr. 24, 2024

10 characters in total.

March 21, 2024, 11:00 AM

'Pocong' ghost snack sold at M'sia bazaar

A snack to die for.

March 21, 2024, 08:46 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.