S'pore 8th in world for returning Coldplay concert LED wristbands, M'sia ranks 9th

During the recent Singapore leg of Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour", the band recreated a sky full of stars in the National Stadium by getting fans to wear LED wristbands.

These recyclable wristbands, called Xylobands, were given to the audience so that they could be part of an immersive light show during the concert.

91 per cent of concert goers in Singapore returned their wristbands after the shows.

1st in Southeast Asia

According to Coldplay's leaderboard, we fared pretty well in terms of wristband return rates, compared to the rest of the world.

Malaysia came in ninth with 90 per cent of concert goers returning their wristbands, while Thailand came in twelfth with an 89 per cent return rate.

Japan and Denmark topped the charts with 97 per cent and 96 per cent respectively.

Here's the full list:

Sustainability efforts

The band put forth sustainable touring initiatives during their latest tour, in an effort to make it as environmentally beneficial as possible and halve their direct carbon emissions.

These efforts included various aspects of their shows, including lighting, audio, special effects, and stages.

Audiences were also asked to return their wristbands after each show.

Coldplay's website says that the reusable LED wristbands are made from 100 per cent compostable, plant-based materials.

"We have reduced wristband production by 80 per cent through collecting, sterilising and recharging them after every show," the site states.

It added that the band's first year of the tour saw an average wristband return rate of 86 per cent.

Top images via Coldplay/Instagram and @srhxni/TikTok