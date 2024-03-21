Police arrest woman, 58, for providing sexual services after raid at Chinatown 'massage parlour'

A shop advertised as a massage parlour in Chinatown was found to house less-than-innocent interactions between its workers and clients, after it was raided by the police on Mar. 20, 2024.

One woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of providing sexual services.

Located on floor where women seen soliciting men for sexual services

The store is located on the third floor of People's Park Centre, Shin Min Daily News reported.

This floor was previously reported to have women in revealing low-cut outfits trying to solicit services from male passersby.

The cost of engaging such illicit services was supposedly between S$50 and S$150.

Police reportedly forced entry into the parlour after being blocked by staff

Witnesses at the scene told Shin Min that when the authorities arrived and tried to enter the shop, they were blocked by one of the workers.

When the police broke in, the masseuses and customers present found themselves trapped with no escape.

They were apprehended by the police.

The interior of the store comprised of a massage bed hidden by a curtain, with tissue paper and towels strewn about it.

The floor by the entrance was also reportedly covered in broken glass, which was believed to have resulted from the police's forced entry into the premises.

58-year-old masseuse arrested

A 58-year-old worker in the store was questioned, handcuffed, and later escorted away by police, reported Shin Min.

She was observed to have heavy makeup on her face and looked uneasy. She was also seen trying to dodge the reporter's camera.

In addition, the owner of the parlour is under investigation for operating a massage establishment without a licence.

Landlord reportedly surprised

Meanwhile, a woman who claimed to be the landlord rushed to the scene and cried out when she caught sight of the shattered glass door.

The woman told Shin Min that she did not expect the store to become a prostitution den as the tenant told her that they only wanted to rent the property for a hairdressing business.

"They only said it was meant for scalp treatments. I didn't expect it to turn out like this," she said.

Related story

Top images via Shin Min Daily News