Back

Police arrest woman, 58, for providing sexual services after raid at Chinatown 'massage parlour'

Hang sheep head, sell dog meat.

Julia Yee | March 21, 2024, 07:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A shop advertised as a massage parlour in Chinatown was found to house less-than-innocent interactions between its workers and clients, after it was raided by the police on Mar. 20, 2024.

One woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of providing sexual services.

Located on floor where women seen soliciting men for sexual services

The store is located on the third floor of People's Park Centre, Shin Min Daily News reported.

This floor was previously reported to have women in revealing low-cut outfits trying to solicit services from male passersby.

The cost of engaging such illicit services was supposedly between S$50 and S$150.

Police reportedly forced entry into the parlour after being blocked by staff

Witnesses at the scene told Shin Min that when the authorities arrived and tried to enter the shop, they were blocked by one of the workers.

When the police broke in, the masseuses and customers present found themselves trapped with no escape.

They were apprehended by the police.

The interior of the store comprised of a massage bed hidden by a curtain, with tissue paper and towels strewn about it.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News

The floor by the entrance was also reportedly covered in broken glass, which was believed to have resulted from the police's forced entry into the premises.

58-year-old masseuse arrested

A 58-year-old worker in the store was questioned, handcuffed, and later escorted away by police, reported Shin Min.

She was observed to have heavy makeup on her face and looked uneasy. She was also seen trying to dodge the reporter's camera.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News

In addition, the owner of the parlour is under investigation for operating a massage establishment without a licence.

Landlord reportedly surprised

Meanwhile, a woman who claimed to be the landlord rushed to the scene and cried out when she caught sight of the shattered glass door.

The woman told Shin Min that she did not expect the store to become a prostitution den as the tenant told her that they only wanted to rent the property for a hairdressing business.

"They only said it was meant for scalp treatments. I didn't expect it to turn out like this," she said.

Related story

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

Taxi smashes through car park gantry barrier in Choa Chu Kang, mounts kerb & hits tree

The driver claimed he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit the car park.

March 21, 2024, 07:33 PM

Pizza Hut Taiwan does turtle-shaped red bean, mochi & cilantro pizza

Cowabunga?

March 21, 2024, 07:32 PM

Dua Lipa spotted at Marina Bay Sands, takes selfies with event attendees

"Baby, you can find me under the lights..."

March 21, 2024, 07:26 PM

2nd royal image involving Kate Middleton flagged as 'digitally enhanced'

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton issued an apology for editing a different photograph.

March 21, 2024, 07:11 PM

Protected rights of M'sian Malays does not mean minorities can be insulted or looked down upon: Anwar

He said we should put an end to "ignorant" and "backward" discussions which will not benefit the country.

March 21, 2024, 06:59 PM

Motorcycle hits 2 women, 68 & 73, apparently jaywalking near Boon Keng MRT station

The two women were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital, said SCDF.

March 21, 2024, 06:49 PM

South Korea woman allegedly suffers miscarriage after refused surgery due to doctor strike

Trainee doctors are protesting against government plans to increase medical school intake.

March 21, 2024, 06:35 PM

UOB CEO pay up for 3rd straight year to S$15.9 million in 2023, overtakes DBS's Piyush Gupta

His remuneration in 2022 was S$14.23 million.

March 21, 2024, 06:31 PM

How a S’porean startup plans to secure your data from a technological revolution with quantum devices

There are satellites involved, at some stage.

March 21, 2024, 05:58 PM

President Tharman & PM Lee send formal congratulations to Indonesia's President-Elect Prabowo

PM Lee initially congratulated Prabowo in February after the release of quick count results.

March 21, 2024, 05:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.