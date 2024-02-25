Women seen openly soliciting men for massage services at People's Park Centre

A woman dressed in revealing clothes was seen allegedly soliciting men outside her shop at the third floor of People's Park Centre in Chinatown.

News of her antics were reported by Shin Min Daily News.

The Chinese media, acting on a reader tip-off, reported that a massage parlour operating in the building was suspected of providing sexual services.

The tip-off, which was accompanied with a video as proof of the antics witnessed, said she was not the only one.

Other women were seen dressed in revealing low-cut outfits and would approach men who walked past the shop, in a bid to solicit business.

In one clip, a woman who was dressed in a revealing top was seen chatting with a middle-aged man.

She was seen touching the man's arm and adjusted her top in front of him.

Another photo showed the woman leaning forward and speaking to a grey-haired man.

A Shin Min reporter who visited People's Park Centre found no fewer than 20 similar massage parlours on the third floor.

Women were seen sitting at the door or inside the shop and were reportedly acting in a flirtatious manner with male customers.

First-hand experience with a masseuse

A 32-year-old man who was interviewed said he was looking for a normal massage, but when he entered one of the stores, the masseuse took him to the back of the store, closed the curtains, locked the door, and turned off the lights.

The woman reportedly touched the man and asked what services he wanted and she even listed the prices one by one.

The man said: "In order to excuse myself, I said I was worried about the authorities coming to conduct a surprise inspection."

In response, the masseuse reportedly said: "They just came yesterday to conduct a raid, so they won't come today. You can rest assured and enjoy the service."

However, when he rejected her offer, the masseuse's attitude reportedly turned negative.

The man said the masseuse appeared annoyed and told him not to waste her time, as he had turned down the offer only after she had closed the door and locked the shop from the inside.

He also said she allegedly told him that normal massages did not pay much, which was why she does not welcome patrons who do not opt for special services.

The cost of the illicit services was reported to be between S$50 and S$150.

The reporter also witnessed that the doors of the shops will be closed and the lights inside turned off once a customer entered the premises.

According to the tip-off, two men appeared to be helping the masseuses on the third floor of the complex to keep a lookout.

If there was anything amiss, the men would inform the women, who would then make a run for it.

Shin Min also reported that the men keeping a lookout would brag to each other about their quick reflexes that would help the ladies get away quickly.

