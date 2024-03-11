'Exaggerated reports': S'porean actor Aliff Aziz on news of religious authorities arresting him with M'sian actress in KL

Singaporean actor and singer Aliff Aziz has addressed news that he was arrested together with Malaysian actress Ruhainies.

It was previously reported by the Malaysian media that a Singaporean actor was arrested by Malaysia's religious authorities after being found with a Malaysian actress at her condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Mar. 9.

Aliff and Ruhainies were subsequently identified as the Singaporean actor and Malaysian actress respectively.

Aliff acknowledged speculation around the incident and said he would provide more information on what happened.

Ruhainies also spoke about the arrest.

She said it was not a case of "tangkap basah" (loosely translates to “caught red-handed”) — the colloquial term referring to restrictions on a man and a woman being alone and in close proximity (such as in a car, or in a hotel room) if they are not married or close relatives.

The restriction is known as "khalwat".

What Aliff said

In an Instagram story on Mar. 10, Aliff addressed the news, saying there was much speculation and "exaggerated reports" on the incident that played out on Mar. 9.

He said that he could understand why some responded as they did, saying "the situation is one which had resulted in defamatory claims".

Aliff also said he would "provide more information about what had actually happened" to avoid more "misunderstandings".

He said:

"I apologise for what has happened and hope that the upcoming explanation will help to clear everyone's assumptions."

Ruhainies' post on the matter

Ruhainies also addressed the news in an Instagram story, according to Malaysian news site Berita Harian Online.

She highlighted a headline that read "Still no further explanation, Ruhainies needs time to address the issue of getting caught red-handed".

She said she wanted to correct what was happening"

"Be careful with the headlines and content in order not to create any speculation that would worsen the situation and lead to more confusion," she wrote, according to New Straits Times.

She called for the media to not write "anything that would lead to provocation" before she issued an official statement on the matter.

Aliff and Ruhainies are acting in a TV series together, titled "Terjerat".

Top photo via Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies on Instagram