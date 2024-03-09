Back

S'porean actor & M'sian actress at KL condo reportedly arrested by religious authorities: M'sia media

Firefighters were apparently called to the scene of the arrest.

Matthias Ang | March 09, 2024, 05:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Singaporean actor has supposedly been arrested by Malaysia's religious authorities, Malaysian media reported.

He was arrested together with a Malaysian actress at her condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Mar. 9, according to Harian Metro.

The arrest was carried out by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and appeared to be based on a public tip-off.

Both the actor and the actress had been filming a drama.

Jawi contacted firefighters for help in entering condo

According to the New Straits Times, religious authorities arrived outside the unit at about 10:30pm on Mar. 8.

An unnamed source was quoted by Harian Metro as saying, "It is understood that the male actor has been seen entering the house of the female actress several times."

When the actor and the actress supposedly refused to open the door, Jawi officers contacted Malaysia's Fire and Rescue department for assistance.

Eventually, the actor purportedly agreed to open the door when firefighters threatened to force their entry into the condominium.

This came after Jawi personnel had spent nearly three hours outside the unit.

The actor and the actress were taken away to a Jawi office for processing.

Mothership has reached out to the actor's representative for more information on the matter.

Top left photo via JAWI/Facebook, top right photo by Nour Betar via Unsplash

Italian ambassador calls out S'pore restaurant for Mafia-themed event as being 'in dubious taste'

The restaurant apologised the next day, saying it had removed the event's social media promotion.

March 09, 2024, 05:00 PM

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dine at MBS's Koma after her 5th S'pore concert

Cute.

March 09, 2024, 02:41 PM

57% of S'porean men think women's equality has 'gone too far' & discriminates against men: Ipsos survey

A majority of Singaporeans also believe the country has done enough for gender equality.

March 09, 2024, 01:56 PM

Russia does not intend to interfere with US elections 'at this time': Kremlin spokesman

U.S. intelligence says that Russia interfered in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, and continued until at least 2021.

March 09, 2024, 01:07 PM

Even without S'pore's 'sharp elbow', Taylor Swift won't come to M'sia due to politics: Ex-M'sia minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Former UMNO Youth Chief of UMNO, Khairy Jamaluddin, added that Taylor Swift would not come to Malaysia, even without Malaysia's efforts.

March 09, 2024, 12:06 PM

List of questions asked by MPs & answered by MOE on Israel-Hamas conflict CCE lessons

All of the questions filed in Parliament were answered.

March 09, 2024, 12:53 AM

Taylor Swift S'pore day 5 in videos

Travis Kelce made an appearance.

March 08, 2024, 11:14 PM

Many people flock to Cat 1000 seats at Tanjong Rhu Promenade to hear Taylor Swift

Free concert.

March 08, 2024, 10:36 PM

Mediacorp actress Kiki Lim met Taylor Swift during her 2011 S'pore tour

They'll tell you now, you're the lucky one.

March 08, 2024, 10:06 PM

S'porean couple postponed wedding for VIP Taylor Swift tickets & proposed again to complete their ‘Love Story’

Awwww.

March 08, 2024, 09:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.