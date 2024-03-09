S'porean actor & M'sian actress at KL condo reportedly arrested by religious authorities: M'sia media

A Singaporean actor has supposedly been arrested by Malaysia's religious authorities, Malaysian media reported.

He was arrested together with a Malaysian actress at her condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Mar. 9, according to Harian Metro.

The arrest was carried out by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and appeared to be based on a public tip-off.

Both the actor and the actress had been filming a drama.

Jawi contacted firefighters for help in entering condo

According to the New Straits Times, religious authorities arrived outside the unit at about 10:30pm on Mar. 8.

An unnamed source was quoted by Harian Metro as saying, "It is understood that the male actor has been seen entering the house of the female actress several times."

When the actor and the actress supposedly refused to open the door, Jawi officers contacted Malaysia's Fire and Rescue department for assistance.

Eventually, the actor purportedly agreed to open the door when firefighters threatened to force their entry into the condominium.

This came after Jawi personnel had spent nearly three hours outside the unit.

The actor and the actress were taken away to a Jawi office for processing.

Mothership has reached out to the actor's representative for more information on the matter.

Top left photo via JAWI/Facebook, top right photo by Nour Betar via Unsplash