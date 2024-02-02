Back

Woodlands open air car park near Causeway filled with rubbish & illegally-parked vehicles

Unruly.

Belmont Lay | February 02, 2024, 05:27 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

An open air car park in Woodlands was seen strewn with improperly-parked vehicles and litter.

The drivers who parked their vehicles in the car park along Woodlands Centre Road were also believed to have done so without paying for parking.

This car park is located next to the now defunct Woodlands Point, part of the Old Woodlands Town Centre.

Residents in the estate had to move out by April 2017 as the area was slated for redevelopment.

Complaint

The disamenity at the car park was reported by Shin Min Daily News after a driver alerted them and the authorities to it.

Photos that the driver provided showed vehicles parked improperly, such as on the grass patch, and on the road instead of in the parking lots.

Trash cans in the car park were full, with rubbish like used tissue paper, plastic bottles, and cigarette boxes, seen improperly disposed of on the ground.

A disused motorcycle was also seen lying on its side, at the foot of a tree on a grass patch.

via Shin Min Daily News

There were no surveillance cameras in the vicinity, it was reported.

Popular with border crossers

One lorry driver, whose vehicle was occupying two parking lots, told the Shin Min reporter that there were not many people around in the afternoon, which allowed him to occupy both lots at the same time.

It was also disclosed by other motorists who utilised the car park that parking enforcement officers did not regularly conduct checks there.

Another motorist claimed that some motorists would opt to park at the open air car park before making their way across the Causeway into Johor Bahru by other means.

They chose to do so as the car park is just a five-minute walk from the Woodlands Checkpoint.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News

Free friendship bracelet making stations at 2 Haidilao S’pore outlets

In case you want to make one for a concert in March.

February 02, 2024, 05:20 PM

M'sia man uses forklift to remove cars blocking his workshop near Batu Caves in Selangor

It typically attracts more visitors in the period leading up to Thaipusam.

February 02, 2024, 05:00 PM

Najib's 12-year jail term slashed in half by M'sian pardons board, fine reduced from S$59 million to S$14 million

The jail term is also dependent on whether he pays his fine.

February 02, 2024, 04:38 PM

S’pore woman films sambar stag galloping up close, implores public to be careful with wildlife

She estimated this particular stag to be about the size of a pony.

February 02, 2024, 04:21 PM

First look at Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience in S'pore

Yer a wizard.

February 02, 2024, 04:20 PM

S'porean man, 49, arrested in Taiwan beauty salon for allegedly paying for illegal sex services

The salon had been recommended to him by locals.

February 02, 2024, 04:14 PM

S$1 to RM3.5418: S'pore dollar hits another high against M'sia ringgit

The previous record was set on Jan. 23, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:55 PM

Popular reformist Move Forward Party removes policy to amend Thai monarchy defamation law

The Constitutional Court ordered MFP not to attempt to amend or abolish the law on Jan. 31, 2024.

February 02, 2024, 03:50 PM

Very heavy traffic likely at S'pore-Malaysia checkpoints during CNY long weekend

It could take 3 hours to clear if travelling by vehicle.

February 02, 2024, 02:27 PM

Chinese New Year might be the most chaotic holiday in S’pore. Here’s how to make the best of it.

Rest a little easier with foodpanda.

February 02, 2024, 01:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.