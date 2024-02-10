Umbrella-painting uncle seen at Clementi MRT dressed as Cai Shen Ye

Armed with his usual painting supplies, Akira Takahashi was spotted at Clementi MRT on Feb. 10, 2024, with an added festive flair.

Takahashi is known for being the umbrella-painting uncle.

He was dressed as Cai Shen Ye, the Chinese God of Wealth.

Takahashi told Mothership that he dresses up as Cai Shen Ye every Chinese New Year, and he made the costume himself.

Painted President Tharman on an umbrella

In September 2023, Takahashi was spotted at Redhill MRT working on a new umbrella design featuring President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's portrait.

The other panels had drawings of the Merlion and the president's election symbol — the pineapple.

In May 2022, he was spotted painting animals like dogs, cats, rabbits and lambs at Tiong Bahru.

Takahashi is a retired art director who started painting umbrellas on the streets of Singapore in 2021 to pass the time.

