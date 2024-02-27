Back

Taylor Swift lands at Seletar Airport at 5:05pm

She is now inside 734 km² of mainland Singapore.

Belmont Lay | February 27, 2024, 06:03 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Taylor Swift landed in Singapore on Feb. 27 at 5:05pm.

Her chartered flight VJT993, a Bombardier Global Express jet, touched down at the Seletar Airport.

According to people on the ground, barriers were set up at the airport in preparation for her touchdown.

Crowds were seen milling about and awaiting her arrival.

The 34-year-old singer completed the Australian leg of her The Eras Tour in Sydney on Feb. 26.

She departed from Sydney at 11.58am Australia time, or 8:58am Singapore time.

Her journey took about eight hours.

According to publicly available flight data, her plane was observed to have circled over Singapore for a period of time before landing.

Flightradar24, a flight tracking website, showed Swift’s plane as the most tracked plane on Feb. 27 at 5pm, with more than 6,000 people checking out its flight path.

via flightradar24.com

via flightradar24.com

Top photos via Taylor Swift Instagram & Google Maps

Halimah Yacob laments 'degradation of human soul' as Gaza death toll nears 30,000

Gaza's health ministry said at least 29,782 Palestinians have been killed, with another 70,043 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

February 27, 2024, 05:41 PM

Large crowds expected at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery & 3 columbaria on 13 peak days from Mar. 16-Apr. 14

The public is encouraged to go during off=peak days.

February 27, 2024, 05:37 PM

NATO experiences Swede relief as Hungary votes to allow Sweden to join alliance

Sweden is the defensive bloc's 32nd member.

February 27, 2024, 04:38 PM

Decomposing body of man, 36, found hanging from guard rail near CTE in Ang Mo Kio

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

February 27, 2024, 04:15 PM

Taylor Swift to land in S'pore at Seletar Airport on Feb. 27 at about 4:30pm

She is landing.

February 27, 2024, 04:02 PM

Taylor Swift’s father allegedly punches Australian paparazzi photographer in jaw

The photographer said he was punched "in the chops"

February 27, 2024, 03:50 PM

S'pore will have no public golf courses left after 2024

The remaining golf courses are housed at country clubs.

February 27, 2024, 02:37 PM

Foreign domestic worker caught on CCTV allegedly beating dog to death, AVS investigating

The owner felt that "something was not right" following the cremation, considering his dog had always been in good health.

February 27, 2024, 02:05 PM

S'porean man arrested in Johor for allegedly overstaying in M'sia for 13 years

He was arrested following reports from the public on activities involving illegal structures and the presence of foreigners in Jalan Wadihana, Johor Bahru.

February 27, 2024, 02:01 PM

US Air Force serviceman, 25, dies after setting himself on fire outside Israel embassy in Washington DC

Bushnell sent emails to a number of media outlets ahead of his self-immolation.

February 27, 2024, 12:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.