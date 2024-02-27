Back

Taylor Swift to land in S'pore at Seletar Airport on Feb. 27 at about 4:30pm

She is landing.

Belmont Lay | February 27, 2024, 04:02 PM

Taylor Swift is expected to land in Singapore anytime now at about 4:30pm.

She is currently on her way to Singapore on her chartered VistaJet 993 flight after five shows of The Eras Tour in Australia.

The 34-year-old finished her last night in Sydney, Australia on Feb. 26.

According to flight data, Taylor will be landing at Seletar Airport at around 4:30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

She departed Sydney at about noon.

Her flight was the number one tracked flight in the world on Tuesday afternoon.

via flightradar24.com

via flightradar24.com

She was joined in Australia by her football star boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She is set to perform her first show at the Singapore National Stadium four days later on Saturday, March 2.

Her six concerts will be on March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9.

Images via Taylor Swift's X & Google Maps

