S'pore police arrest driver, 27, who fled to M'sia after fatal hit-&-run accident on BKE

The driver was arrested when he tried to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Nigel Chua | February 09, 2024, 11:09 AM

UPDATE on Feb. 9 at 12:05pm: The driver has been charged. This article has been updated with more information.

After a fatal hit-and-run accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE), a car driver fled to Malaysia immediately.

The Feb. 6 accident happened after a motorcycle was allegedly hit by a dark-coloured car. A couple riding the motorcycle were flung to the ground.

Joshua Chiam Chee Wai was pronounced dead at the scene, while his girlfriend, Diyana Rahim was brought to the hospital.

The 27-year-old car driver did not stop to assist the injured, and did not report the accident to the police within 24 hours as required under the law, said the police in a Feb. 8 statement, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Driver identified with help of video footage from witnesses

The police also explained how the driver was identified.

Officers conducted ground inquiries, and reviewed video footage from witnesses and cameras from the Land Transport Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and police.

They managed to ascertain the driver’s identity and his car’s vehicle registration number.

Family and friends of the accident had previously appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward.

Arrested

The driver, a Malaysian man named Pua Yui Loon, tried to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint at about 3.20pm on Feb. 7, and was arrested.

He was charged in court on Feb. 9, CNA reported.

The man was handed five charges, including charges for dangerous driving and for failing to stop after the accident, lodge a timely police report, and assist the injured.

Top photo from Shin Min Daily News and via ICA on Facebook

