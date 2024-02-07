S'porean man, 23, allegedly killed in hit-&-run on BKE, family & friends seeking eyewitnesses

A man has died after he was involved in a hit-and-run on Feb. 6.

Joshua Chiam Chee Wai and his girlfriend, Diyana Rahim, both 23, were riding a motorcycle along the BKE when they were allegedly hit by a car.

Their friends and family are now searching for eyewitnesses.

Hit and run

According to posts on social media, the accident took place at around 1am to 2am.

The motorcycle was allegedly hit by a dark-coloured car from the left and skidded across the road.

The couple was subsequently flung to the ground.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at about 1:25am along the BKE towards Woodlands, before the Bukit Panjang Road exit.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A friend of Diyana told Mothership that she is currently conscious in hospital and receiving treatment for her injuries.

Searching for eyewitnesses

According to the social media posts, the CCTV only captured the motorcycle skidding and not the impact itself.

As such, the family is now searching for eyewitnesses who can help to identify the car and its driver.

If you witnessed the accident, you can reach out to Emilia via her contact number in the image below.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News