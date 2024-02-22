Back

S’porean woman, 33, killed in go-karting accident in Batam was on birthday celebration trip

She was close to her family.

Belmont Lay | February 22, 2024, 06:18 PM

A 33-year-old Singaporean woman who died while riding in a go-kart in Batam, Indonesia, on Feb. 21 has been identified as Arini Mohamed Adinan, Berita Harian reported.

The incident occurred at Golden City Go Kart in Bengkong at around 3:30pm Indonesia time, or 4:30pm Singapore time.

Arini, who worked in the logistics industry, was in Batam with her friends for a trip from Feb. 20 to 22, to celebrate her birthday, the Malay language media reported.

Her passing occurred a day after she celebrated her birthday.

She is reportedly the second child in a family of three siblings.

She lived with her mother and stepfather in Chinatown.

Mohamed Redzwan, her brother, told Berita Harian: “We were really shocked and saddened by the news.”

“We were unaware of her movements in Batam. The last time we met was on Tuesday when I returned from work, and she had to leave the house at 1pm.”

She is close to her mother and the family, he added.

Police Commissioner Zahwani Pandra Arsyad, head of public relations of the regional police in the Riau Islands, told The Straits Times: “The victim has long hair to her waist. Some of her hair was pulled from her scalp.”

Arini’s body will be brought back to Singapore on Feb. 22.

Md Akbar International Islamic Casket is handling the transfer and funeral rites.

“The funeral will be held later this evening,” ST reported.

