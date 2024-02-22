Back

S'porean woman, 33, dies in go-karting accident in Batam

Her hair was reportedly stuck on the go-kart she was driving.

Belmont Lay | February 22, 2024, 11:20 AM

A 33-year-old Singaporean woman died while riding in a go-kart in Batam, Indonesia.

The incident on Feb. 21 was reported by IDN Times and picked up by Berita Mediacorp.

The incident at Golden City Go-Kart, Bengkong, Batam, Indonesia, reportedly occurred at around 3:30pm, Indonesia time.

"The victim is a foreign citizen from Singapore," Riau Islands police spokesperson Zahwani Pandra Arsyad said on Wednesday to Detik.

Hair caught in go-kart

Details about the accident at Golden City Go Kart, Bengkong were also reported.

The victim was reportedly riding a go-kart with the number 14 on it.

She had made two laps before crashing at high speed into a barrier.

The witness, who works at the venue, then approached the victim.

According to him, the helmet the woman was wearing had been pulled off, while her long hair was wrapped around and stuck on the go-kart she was driving.

The victim was then rushed to a clinic.

Unfortunately, she reportedly died there.

The case is currently being investigated by the local police.

If there is any negligence, the authorities will take action against the responsible party, Detik also reported.

"Every such operator when carrying out his duties must supervise and manage the places visited by tourists," the police spokesperson said.

Indonesian media published a photo taken in a morgue, supposedly showing the covered body of the deceased.

According to Detik, the family of the deceased woman will bring her body back to Singapore early Thursday morning.

