PSA: Use different devices to tap in & out via SimplyGo & you'll overpay for bus & MRT rides. Here's why.

If your SimplyGo public transport fares aren't adding up, here's a possible reason why.

You might be tapping in and out on different devices (e.g. an Apple Watch and an iPhone).

As one SimplyGo user and forum letter writer experienced, this can result in the commuter being charged the maximum fare — twice.

This applies even if the same credit card is used on both devices.

Huh, why?

For context, legacy EZ-Link cards use a system called card-based ticketing (CBT), which means that travel data is stored on the individual cards.

Under this system, commuters cannot tap in and out using different EZ-Link cards.

If you tapped in using CBT Card A and tried to tap out using CBT Card B, you'd simply get an error message.

Why? Because the journey wasn't recorded on Card B in the first place.

SimplyGo uses a different system, called account-based ticketing.

As its name suggests, with account-based ticketing, travel data is stored in the user's SimplyGo account, rather than in the cards.

??????? I don't get it?

Let's say you have a bank card that you use for SimplyGo (we'll call this Card C).

As a tech-savvy Singaporean, you also have Card C added to two virtual wallets: on your Apple Watch Ultra 2, and your iPhone 15 Pro Max.

But each of the three "cards" — the physical bank card, the Apple Watch, and the iPhone — are separate, even if they are linked to the same account.

As a helpful TikTok user explained while weighing in on this exact issue in 2022, when the same card is used on different devices, the “digital card” number that’s generated for that device is unique to that device.

This is a feature of virtual wallets that is said to increase security.

This means that if you tap in using your Apple Watch and tap out using your iPhone — or if you tap in using your iPhone and tap out using physical Card C — they will be registered as two separate cards/devices.

Aka, two separate transactions.

Also hence this.

So how?

Unlike with the card-based EZ-Link cards, card readers won't stop you from using different SimplyGo cards/devices to tap in and out.

But since each tap — whether on your iPhone, your Apple Watch, or your physical bank card — will still be recognised as an individual transaction, you'll have a pair of transactions for every ride where you use a different card/device to tap in and out.

The card/device you used to tap in will have a "missing exit", and the card/device you used to tap out will have a "missing entry".

This means that you'll be charged twice for each trip where a different device/card is used.

How much will you be charged?

"Incomplete" transactions (where there is a “Missing Entry” / “Missing Exit” are charged as follows:

MRT rides: Flat fare of S$2.30, regardless of distance travelled.

Flat fare of S$2.30, regardless of distance travelled. Bus rides ("Missing Entry"): The ride will be charged from the first stop of bus route to the point of exit.

The ride will be charged from the first stop of bus route to the point of exit. Bus rides ("Missing Exit"): The ride will be charged from the point of entry to the end of bus route.

Transfers will also not be registered, meaning you'll pay full price for any other legs of your trip, instead of distance fare.

So, TL;DR: Don't use different devices to tap in and out, even if you're using the same credit card.

