Nam Seng Wanton Noodle founder Mdm Leong passes away at 94

Nam Seng Wanton Noodle founder Leong Yuet Meng has passed away.

She was 94.

An obituary notice was put up on the Hawkers United Facebook page on Feb. 7.

The obituary was also posted to the BestFoody Singapore's Facebook page.

According to the obituary notice, her wake will be held from Feb. 7 to 8, at Block 228A Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

The funeral procession will take place on Feb. 9.

The elderly woman was known for being one of the oldest hawkers in Singapore.

Her Nam Seng Wanton Noodles at China Street in the Central Business District saw snaking, long queues every lunch break.

She started her stall in 1958 at the now defunct hawker centre beside the National Library at Stamford Road.

She then moved to Far East Square, but shifted again in 2022 to a coffeeshop called Che Kitchen near her home in Toa Payoh.

The stall has since closed.

Top photo from BestFoody Singapore/Facebook & Jensen Tan/Google Maps.