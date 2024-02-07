Back

Nam Seng Wanton Noodle founder Mdm Leong passes away at 94

Her wake will be held from Feb. 7 to 8.

Michelle Chew | February 07, 2024, 07:55 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Nam Seng Wanton Noodle founder Leong Yuet Meng has passed away.

She was 94.

An obituary notice was put up on the Hawkers United Facebook page on Feb. 7.

The obituary was also posted to the BestFoody Singapore's Facebook page.

According to the obituary notice, her wake will be held from Feb. 7 to 8, at Block 228A Toa Payoh Lorong 8.

The funeral procession will take place on Feb. 9.

Photo from BestFoody Singapore/Facebook.

The elderly woman was known for being one of the oldest hawkers in Singapore.

Her Nam Seng Wanton Noodles at China Street in the Central Business District saw snaking, long queues every lunch break.

She started her stall in 1958 at the now defunct hawker centre beside the National Library at Stamford Road.

She then moved to Far East Square, but shifted again in 2022 to a coffeeshop called Che Kitchen near her home in Toa Payoh.

The stall has since closed.

Related stories:

Top photo from BestFoody Singapore/Facebook & Jensen Tan/Google Maps.

First look: Louis Vuitton's chocolate store at Marina Bay Sands

First one outside of France.

February 07, 2024, 07:24 PM

Hundreds of dead fish removed from Yishun recreational fishing pond but stench remains

A train commuter said that seeing the dead fish floating in the pond was a "depressing sight".

February 07, 2024, 07:15 PM

Controversial ex-governor Ahok quits Indonesia state company to campaign for presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo

Ahok, Ganjar, and President Jokowi are all members of the same political party, PDI-P.

February 07, 2024, 06:58 PM

UOB staff bow & bid farewell to Wee Cho Yaw's cortege at UOB Plaza Atrium

A mark of respect.

February 07, 2024, 06:31 PM

S'porean gang leader-turned-artist holds pottery exhibition until Feb. 11 at Gilman Barracks

His latest exhibition is inspired by his travels as a "nomad" over the past year.

February 07, 2024, 05:39 PM

Naomi Neo has to 'split herself into 2' to balance latest business venture, content creation & family

Maintaining a balance between career and family is not easy, but Naomi Neo manages.

February 07, 2024, 05:39 PM

Muslim-friendly mala hotplate restaurant opens in Bukit Panjang Plaza

Hot.

February 07, 2024, 05:19 PM

How UOB's Wee Cho Yaw nailed the biggest bank takeover of his career

What a saga.

February 07, 2024, 05:03 PM

S'porean man, 23, allegedly killed in hit-&-run on BKE, family & friends seeking eyewitnesses

Witnesses can reach out to the family.

February 07, 2024, 04:27 PM

DPM Wong addresses how govt will help S'poreans with mental health

He calls on all Singaporeans to join him in the national movement to improve everyone's mental health.

February 07, 2024, 04:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.