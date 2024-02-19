Back

'Money No Enough 3' makes over S$3.3 million, highest grossing Asian film since 2020

Wow.

Wong Li Jie | February 19, 2024, 02:30 PM

"Money No Enough 3" has raised the bar once again.

Since its release on Feb. 1, 2024, Jack Neo's comedy-drama film "Money No Enough 3" has grossed over S$3.348 million.

According to a statement from Golden Village, this makes the film the top Asian film in terms of local box office numbers since 2020.

It has beaten South Korean horror film "Train to Busan: Peninsula" and 2020's "Demon Slayer" in the same category.

Currently, "Money No Enough 3" is already the 11th highest-grossing local film in Singapore.

Screenshot from Golden Village.

The film is still screening in theatres, in case you want to catch it.

Top image from Golden Village.

