'Money No Enough 3' makes over S$3.3 million, highest grossing Asian film since 2020

"Money No Enough 3" has raised the bar once again.

Since its release on Feb. 1, 2024, Jack Neo's comedy-drama film "Money No Enough 3" has grossed over S$3.348 million.

According to a statement from Golden Village, this makes the film the top Asian film in terms of local box office numbers since 2020.

It has beaten South Korean horror film "Train to Busan: Peninsula" and 2020's "Demon Slayer" in the same category.

Currently, "Money No Enough 3" is already the 11th highest-grossing local film in Singapore.

The film is still screening in theatres, in case you want to catch it.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Golden Village.