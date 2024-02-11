MBS introduces additional crowd control measures after 1st day of dragon drone show

Following large crowds at the Marina Bay Sands' (MBS) drone show titled "The Legend of the Dragon Gate", MBS has put in place additional measures for crowd control and safety.

A spokesperson from MBS said in a statement to the media on Feb. 11 that they will be "deploying additional security personnel and activating [their] security plans for major events, such as New Year’s Day countdown", from Feb. 11 onwards.

If you are planning to head down to catch the show, here are some tips to help make your experience better.

Consider alternative viewing locations

You can consider alternative viewing locations for the show as the 10-minute performance can be viewed across the entire 3.5km belt of the Marina Bay waterfront.

Consider alternative MRT stations

If you are taking the train, you can alight or depart from other MRT stations to avoid overcrowding at Bayfront MRT.

For those at the Mist Walk, you can use the Downtown MRT station and for those at the Helix bridge, you can use the Promenade MRT station.

Other crowd-control measures

Mall entrances and exits located on the first floor of The Shoppes stretching from restaurants Black Tap to Da Paolo Gastronomia will be closed progressively from 5pm to 10pm, the spokesperson shared.

This is implemented to avoid overcrowding in the mall, the spokesperson said.

Bayfront MRT Exit D may also be closed for arriving guests, depending on the crowd situation, the spokesperson added.

"We thank all visitors for their strong support for The Legend of the Dragon Gate – Drone Show by the Bay and are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all."

For more information and answers to frequently-asked questions, you can visit MBS's website.

First day saw large crowd despite rain

The first day of the drone show took place on Feb. 10, the first day of Chinese New Year.

It drew a large crowd in front of The Shoppes at MBS, with one person having apparently waited two hours to watch the show.

It also began to rain in the middle of the show.

The subsequent shows will be on Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18, starting at 8pm.

Top photos from Canva and Fasiha Nazren