Large crowd gathers to catch drone show at Marina Bay despite rain

Despite a sudden heavy downpour in the middle of the show, it did not deter people from flocking to Marina Bay to catch the 10-minute drone show.

The drone show, titled "The Legend of the Dragon Gate", depicts the story of the mystical Dragon King from Chinese Mythology.

Over 1,500 drones were used to light up the night sky at the Marina Bay precinct.

Crowded

Even though it was the first day of Chinese New Year, the drone show drew a large crowd in front of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

One person apparently waited two hours to watch the show.

And when it began to rain, umbrellas came out to shelter the viewers.

The next shows will be on Feb. 11, 12, 16, 17 and 18, starting at 8pm.

Top images via Fasiha Nazren